Intellibright Wins Gold at 2024 MarCom Awards for Excellence in Strategic Communications- Digital Marketing

Intellibright 2024 MarCom Gold Winner Ron Browning, CEO Intellibright

Intellibright takes Gold at 2024 MarCom Awards for transforming digital marketing with hyper-local targeting, top-tier SEO, and measurable ROI results.

Winning the Gold Award at the 2024 MarCom Awards is a true testament to the remarkable collaboration between Intellibright and NorthStar Memorial Group’s exceptional internal digital marketing team.” — Ron Browning, CEO Intellibright

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intellibright, an award-winning Digital Revenue Generation Agency , has been awarded the prestigious Gold Award at the 2024 MarCom Awards for their outstanding work on the NorthStar Memorial Group (NSMG) Digital Marketing Campaign. The campaign, launched in July 2023, demonstrated exceptional results in driving high-quality leads, maximizing return on ad spend (ROAS), and enhancing local market visibility for NSMG’s 62 national locations.The award-winning campaign aligned digital marketing efforts with each NSMG location’s most profitable services: cemetery, cremation, funeral, pre-need cremation, and pre-need funeral services. Intellibright strategically restructured NSMG’s search engine marketing (SEM) into key service categories and implemented hyper-local targeting to refine keyword strategies, enhance lead relevance, and improve campaign efficiency.Campaign Highlights:Hyper-Local Targeting: The integration of localized keywords increased lead relevance, revenue, and local market visibility for NSMG.Enhanced Tracking & Reporting Capabilities: Precise call tracking and ROAS reporting ensured only revenue-relevant leads were counted, delivering measurable results by service category.Social Media Optimization: Intellibright’s efforts led to a 69% increase in Google reviews over one year and a 99% response rate across NSMG’s 60+ Facebook locations by 2024, fostering improved customer engagement.Google My Business Optimization: In-depth audits and updates to 31 key profiles drove a 24.9% increase in phone calls and a 12% boost in website clicks. 85% of these listings achieved top-three visibility in local search results.Ron R. Browning, Founder and CEO of Intellibright, expressed his enthusiasm over winning the prestigious award: “Winning the Gold Award at the 2024 MarCom Awards is a true testament to the remarkable collaboration between Intellibright and NorthStar Memorial Group’s exceptional internal digital marketing team. This achievement would not have been possible without NSMG’s expertise and dedication to delivering an outstanding customer experience. At Intellibright, we pride ourselves in being more than just a marketing partner—we’re a growth partner—and this recognition highlights the power of working alongside such a committed and visionary team."The MarCom Awards celebrates outstanding achievements by marketing and creative professionals around the globe involved in the concept, direction, design, and production of communication materials and programs. This prestigious recognition highlights Intellibright’s dedication to innovation, excellence, and measurable success in the digital marketing industry.About Intellibright: Intellibright is a dynamic, fast-growing digital marketing agency based in Austin, TX. Recognized as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company (2020, 2021) and ranked among the Financial Times 500 Fastest Growing in the Americas (2021–2023), Intellibright specializes in maximizing digital revenue through advanced data-driven strategies and comprehensive solutions. With a LASR (leads, appointments, sales, revenue) focus, the agency is committed to true ROAS reporting, ensuring clients achieve profitable growth across paid search, SEO, and digital advertising campaigns. Intellibright offers a full suite of services, including website design, SEM, SEO, review management, and analytics, delivering measurable results that drive business success.Our results-focused team of experienced professionals becomes an extension of your business, and our performance-driven model ensures we’re focused on results that matter to your business.Ready to supercharge your digital marketing efforts? Contact Intellibright today to learn more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.