Collaborative Practice California Launches 4th Divorce With Respect Week®
This is the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week® where California Collaborative Divorce professionals will offer free, 30-minute divorce consultations.
This initiative has grown, transformed, and educated people nationwide on how a divorce can be handled by working together,”CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Once again, Collaborative Practice California (CPCAL) is leading the nationwide Divorce With Respect Week® effort. Divorce With Respect Week® will be held March 3-9, 2025. This is the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week® where California Collaborative Divorce professionals will offer free, 30-minute divorce consultations. Divorce With Respect Week® started in 2021 in California and has grown to reach people in all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia, with information on how to divorce in a better way.
“We’re excited to spread awareness about the Collaborative Divorce process with Divorce With Respect Week® again this year,” said CPCAL President Leslie Howell. “This initiative has grown, transformed, and educated people nationwide on how a divorce can be handled by working together rather than fighting it out in court.
Anyone interested in booking a free consultation with a California Collaborative Divorce professional should visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to find a participating professional near them.
Collaborative Practice California is a statewide organization of Collaborative Divorce practice groups. Members include lawyers, mental health professionals, financial specialists and other divorce professionals. Learn more about Collaborative Practice California at https://collaborativedivorcecalifornia.com/.
