Collaborative Practice California Launches 4th Divorce With Respect Week®

CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Once again, Collaborative Practice California (CPCAL) is leading the nationwide Divorce With Respect Weekeffort. Divorce With Respect Weekwill be held March 3-9, 2025. This is the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Weekwhere California Collaborative Divorce professionals will offer free, 30-minute divorce consultations. Divorce With Respect Weekstarted in 2021 in California and has grown to reach people in all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia, with information on how to divorce in a better way.“We’re excited to spread awareness about the Collaborative Divorce process with Divorce With Respect Weekagain this year,” said CPCAL President Leslie Howell. “This initiative has grown, transformed, and educated people nationwide on how a divorce can be handled by working together rather than fighting it out in court.Anyone interested in booking a free consultation with a California Collaborative Divorce professional should visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to find a participating professional near them.Collaborative Practice California is a statewide organization of Collaborative Divorce practice groups. Members include lawyers, mental health professionals, financial specialists and other divorce professionals. Learn more about Collaborative Practice California at https://collaborativedivorcecalifornia.com/

