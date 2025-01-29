Peer39 Launches CTV Quality Score, Creating a Transparent Optimization Metric for Buyers

Proprietary score provides transparency into calculations of signals for ease of use in campaigns, ensures buyers get the most return out of high-CPM placements

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peer39 , the leading global provider of contextual suitability and quality solutions for modern marketers, today announced the launch of its CTV Quality Score. This proprietary metric simplifies advertisers’ understanding of their CTV ad placements for clear optimization while providing accountability and trustworthiness to this critical channel.The CTV Quality Score is built exclusively for CTV measurement using a weighted blend of half a dozen reporting dimensions: Completion Rate, Sensitive Content, User-Generated Content, Fake Content, Overnight Starts, and Valid/Known Channels. Through this concise view of multiple data attributes across performance and suitability, advertisers may now see if and when important metrics related to the CTV ad-viewing environment can be adjusted to meet campaign goals.The CTV Quality Score is a number between 1 and 100, providing marketers with clarity on whether their campaigns have room to improve. Advertisers can use Peer39’s CTV Quality Score Optimization Calculator tool to analyze which metric can be improved upon to raise the overall score. They can then use Peer39 categories in their DSP to make adjustments based on the different reporting dimensions to improve their campaign performance."In our pursuit to provide unparalleled transparency and control, the Yahoo DSP is proud to partner with Peer39 to bring insights that help marketers easily understand, optimize, and manage their CTV buys," said Beau Ordemann, VP, Head of Advanced TV, Yahoo DSP. "The Peer39 CTV Quality Score offers an enhanced, independent, and constantly refreshed assessment of TV quality for marketers, which is why we will soon be making it available natively within the Yahoo DSP."This simple top-line score advances advertisers’ understanding of campaign health beyond basic completion rates and provides directional guidance for easy improvements, without black box calculations. It comes at a critical time, as CTV is no longer an experimental or discretionary channel. As more advertisers take advantage of programmatic CTV buying, they’ll insist on standardized audience buying and privacy-friendly ways to get transparency.“CTV is too important and too costly to leave room for any errors in campaign placements, so buyers are clamoring for more data and insights,” said Mario Diez, CEO, Peer39. “The Peer39 CTV Quality Score gives buyers an easy-to-grasp metric that clearly demonstrates their placement quality and what is contributing to their Quality Score. Using the Quality Score, advertisers can now fine-tune their placements to improve quality and increase success.”As the needs of CTV buyers continue to evolve, Peer39 will work to develop the tools and data products that ensure buyers are spending their budgets wisely and accomplishing their campaign goals.About Peer39Peer39 is a leading global provider of real-time contextual, suitability, and quality advertising data solutions. For 20 years, Peer39 has equipped programmatic buyers, publishers, and brands with advanced tools that analyze ad placement environments. Peer39 specializes in pre-bid targeting and post-buy analytics, empowering advertisers to make smarter, data-driven decisions across CTV, web, in-app mobile, and online video channels. Powered by AI-driven semantic analysis and privacy-compliant, global, cookieless data, Peer39’s solutions ensure precise and relevant targeting, suitability, and actionable insights. Peer39 is easily available wherever digital inventory is bought, sold, or curated.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.