MPD Searching for Suspect in Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in a shooting in Northwest.

On Sunday, January 26, 2025, at approximately 11:04 p.m., Third District officers responded to the 600 block of N Street, Northwest for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25012498

###