I 89 SB MM 105.2 - 106

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

[Barracks Name]

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 SB in the area of MM 105.2 and 106 is experiencing delays due to multiple crashes.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.












