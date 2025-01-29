New Haven Barracks/ DUI/ Careless and Negligent operation
VSP News Release-DUI
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:25B500439
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: LT Thomas Mozzer
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 01/27/2025 @ 1425 hrs.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lower Foot Road, Middlebury
VIOLATION: DUI Drugs/ Careless and Negligent operation
ACCUSED: Pierre LaRoche
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT
VICTIM: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 1/27/25 at approximately 1425 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop after an observed motor vehicle violation on US Route 7 near the intersection of West Salisbury Road in the Town of Salisbury. The operator was identified as Pierre LaRoche (33) of Salisbury, Vermont. While speaking to LaRoche, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. LaRoche was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Vergennes Police Department for processing. At the conclusion of processing, LaRoche was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on March 17, 2025, at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/17/2025 at 12:30 PM
COURT: Addison County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - N
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Lieutenant Thomas Mozzer
Station Commander
New Haven Barracks
2490 Ethan Allen Hwy
New Haven, VT 05472
