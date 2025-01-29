New Haven Barracks/ DUI/ Careless and Negligent operation

VSP News Release-DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:25B500439

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: LT Thomas Mozzer

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 01/27/2025 @ 1425 hrs.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lower Foot Road, Middlebury

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs/ Careless and Negligent operation

ACCUSED: Pierre LaRoche

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT

VICTIM: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 1/27/25 at approximately 1425 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop after an observed motor vehicle violation on US Route 7 near the intersection of West Salisbury Road in the Town of Salisbury. The operator was identified as Pierre LaRoche (33) of Salisbury, Vermont. While speaking to LaRoche, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. LaRoche was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Vergennes Police Department for processing. At the conclusion of processing, LaRoche was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on March 17, 2025, at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/17/2025 at 12:30 PM

COURT: Addison County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - N

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Lieutenant Thomas Mozzer

Station Commander

New Haven Barracks

2490 Ethan Allen Hwy

New Haven, VT 05472