Intellegens Announces ALCHEMITE™ SUITE - a New Way to Empower R&D Organisations With Machine Learning

AI tools accelerate innovation in chemicals, materials, life science, FMCG and manufacturing

CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cambridge-based Intellegens today announced a new product suite that represents a step-change in ease-of-implementation and use for machine learning to accelerate R&D. Alchemite™ Suite draws on the power of the Alchemite™ method, a machine learning algorithm that has unique capabilities for working quickly and flexibly with real experimental and process data. The Suite delivers a new set of software apps targeted on key tasks for development teams in chemicals, materials, foods and FMCG, life sciences, and manufacturing. The apps are interoperable, making it straightforward to share results and insights across inter-disciplinary teams.Alchemite™ Suite will be applied in areas including:* Design of Experiments (DOE), where its machine learning-led approach has been shown to achieve targets with 50-80% fewer experiments than conventional DOE;* Formulation development, where the Alchemite™ technology has helped to cut months from development timescales while finding innovative new solutions;* Generating deep insights from R&D data by finding and enabling the exploration of previously hidden relationships in datasets.Each Alchemite™ Suite app focuses machine learning (ML) on a different R&D challenge. Alchemite™ Designer, for example, enables fast setup of DOE projects, with no need for coding or advanced statistics. Alchemite™ Explorer lets scientists quickly generate ML models and use them to test hypotheses. Individuals can pick the right Alchemite app for their R&D challenge. R&D organisations can match the right app to the right team member, then share projects to enable collaboration across their teams.“Recent UK Government announcements on AI investment highlight the strategic importance of applying this technology in industry,” comments Intellegens CEO, Ben Pellegrini. “Our focus is on enabling machine learning to become a standard productivity tool in chemical, materials, and related R&D. Over the past year, we’ve distilled years of experience working in this area into designing and building this new generation of Alchemite™ apps. We’re looking forward to measuring the impact in increased adoption and improved R&D outcomes.”“A key focus is ease-of-use,” says Alchemite™ Product Manager, Rachael Clarke. “We’ve concentrated on delivering an intuitive user experience, based on input from our customers, that means important tasks can be completed quickly. Our users are running advanced machine learning methods but, in most cases, won’t need to be experts in the AI, or require training on the apps. They will apply Alchemite™ as an essential R&D productivity tool.”For more information about Intellegens and the Alchemite™ suite go to: https://intellegens.com/solutions/ About IntellegensLocated in Cambridge, UK, and a spin-out from the world-renowned Cavendish Laboratory, the physics department at the University of Cambridge, Intellegens applies advanced machine learning to accelerate innovation in chemicals, materials, life sciences, manufacturing, and beyond. Case study examples include Johnson Matthey, Yili Group, Domino Printing, Rolls-Royce, AstraZeneca, Voestalpine, and NASA with applications to chemicals, plastics, paints, alloys, coatings, food and beverages, drugs, and batteries.Media contact: Ben Pellegrini, ben@intellegens.com.

