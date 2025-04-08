Official Launch Of Pnardi National Program To Support Research, Development, And Innovation 2025-2028

BENGUERIR, MOROCCO, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Research and Innovation at the Core of Morocco's Sustainable DevelopmentThe Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research, and Innovation (MESRSI) and OCP Foundation are strengthening their partnership through a strategic collaboration aimed at positioning research and innovation as key drivers of national development. This partnership is formalized through the signing of a framework agreement between the Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research, and Innovation, Mr. Azzedine EL MIDAOUI, and the Chairman and CEO of OCP Group, Mr. Mostafa TERRAB.During an official ceremony held on the campus of University Mohammed VI Polytechnic (UM6P) in Benguerir on April 7, 2025, the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research, and Innovation (MESRSI), OCP Foundation, the National Center for Scientific and Technical Research (CNRST), and UM6P launched the inaugural edition of the National Program to Support Research, Development, and Innovation (PNARDI).PNARDI aligns with the Royal High Directives aiming to make scientific research and innovation essential levers for sustainable development, national competitiveness, and international influence. It also responds to the vision of His Majesty, may God assist Him, to bolster human capital and enhance the involvement of Moroccan expertise abroad, bringing them into the national research and innovation ecosystem.Fully aligned with the provisions of the Framework Law No. 51-17 on education, training, and scientific research, this program complements the Ministry's strategy to revitalize research and innovation, positioning them as key contributors to the Kingdom’s socio-economic progress. PNARDI advocates for a co-financing model between MESRSI and OCP Foundation, with the collaboration of CNRST and UM6P to ensure its effective implementation. It stands out due to its integrated, mobilizing approach, set within a consistent time-frame, and in perfect alignment with national priorities and Morocco’s sovereignty objectives.This strategic partnership enabled the mobilization of substantial funding amounting to 1 billion dirhams through a joint fund established by the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation and the OCP Group, distributed over four editions between 2025 and 2028, from which 200 million dirhams are specifically allocated to engaging Moroccan talents residing abroad in the national research and innovation ecosystem. The PNARDI (National Program to Attract and Retain Researchers for Development and Innovation) aims to strengthen scientific excellence across several strategic sectors, including water, the extraction, processing, and valorization of phosphates and their derivatives, health, food security, renewable energy, and the humanities and social sciences.In this partnership, UM6P will leverage its state-of-the-art research infrastructure, living laboratories, and international network of partnerships to accelerate the impact of this new fund.This first edition is structured around three complementary sub-programs: the R&D Young Researchers Program (IBN BATTOUTA) supports the emergence of new generations of scientists, the R&D Priority Thematic Program (IBN ALBANNA) focuses on strategic areas with high innovation potential, and the Technology Transfer Program (NEFZAOUIA) strengthens the link between research and economic needs by fostering wealth creation from scientific advancements.The event was attended by prominent figures from the academic and research communities, as well as representatives from national institutions, reflecting a collective commitment to enhancing Morocco’s research and innovation ecosystem.

