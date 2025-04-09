Keeper Security Surpasses Four Million Paid Users Amid Rising Demand for Cybersecurity and Identity Protection

Keeper has achieved more than four million paid users, safeguarding users' cybersecurity around the globe

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keeper Security , the leading cybersecurity provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge Privileged Access Management (PAM) software protecting passwords, passkeys, privileged accounts, secrets and remote connections, today announced it has surpassed four million paid users globally, reinforcing its position as a trusted leader in securing businesses, enterprises and individuals against evolving cyber threats. The milestone follows five years of strong enterprise revenue growth, with Keeper achieving a 77% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) across all GTM segments. This sustained expansion reflects the increasing demand for PAM, password security and identity protection solutions, as organisations and individuals face rising cyber threats.Expanding Adoption of Privileged Access Management and Identity SecurityWith over three million enterprise users and one million paid consumer customers, Keeper’s platform is widely recognised for delivering robust password, secrets and privileged access management to organisations of all sizes. The company’s continued investment in security innovation has driven adoption across regulated industries, global enterprises and public sector organisations.Recent enhancements to Keeper’s platform include:• Next-Generation KeeperPAM: Introduces a fully cloud-native solution that integrates all privileged access management capabilities into Keeper's encrypted vault.• Risk Management Dashboard: Provides organisations with automated tools to optimise their Keeper configuration, administration and employee utilisation.• Remote Browser Isolation: Isolates web browsing activities from end-user devices with full session recording.• Passkey Support: Enables phishing-resistant authentication on every device with an improved user experience.• Time-Limited Access and Self-Destructing Records: Strengthens security controls for privileged access and data sharing.“Reaching four million paid users is a significant achievement, reflecting the trust organisations of all sizes place in our ability to protect their most valuable digital assets,” said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. “This milestone highlights our ongoing commitment to innovation, ensuring businesses can navigate an increasingly complex threat landscape with confidence. We remain focused on empowering organisations to secure their privileged accounts and sensitive data with scalable, zero-trust solutions that keep them ahead of evolving cyber risks.”Industry Recognition and LeadershipKeeper’s continued growth has been widely recognised by cybersecurity analysts and industry experts. In 2024, Keeper was named a Value Leader in the EMA Radar for Privileged Access Management and recognised as a Leader in the GigaOm Radar for Password Management. Keeper also earned accolades as the Best Business Password Manager from U.S. News & World Report and was lauded as the Most Security-Minded by PCWorld and the Best Password Manager for Security by Tom’s Guide. Additionally, G2 ranks Keeper as a Leader across multiple categories, including Enterprise, Mid-Market and Small Business solutions.Keeper expanded its global presence in 2024 by joining the AWS Partner Network and meeting FedRAMP Rev 5 Controls, enhancing its position in both commercial and government sectors. The Okta Report also ranked Keeper as the #1 Fastest Growing Business App in EMEA and placed it among the top 10 globally, reflecting Keeper's growing international footprint and broad market appeal.Driving the Future of CybersecurityAs cyber threats targeting credentials, privileged accounts and sensitive data continue to rise, Keeper remains dedicated to advancing zero-trust security solutions that help organisations and individuals mitigate risk, enforce least-privilege access and prevent breaches. For more information on Keeper’s cybersecurity solutions, visit www.keepersecurity.com ###About Keeper SecurityKeeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for millions of individuals and thousands of organisations globally. Built with end-to-end encryption, Keeper's intuitive cybersecurity platform is trusted by Fortune 100 companies to protect every user, on every device, in every location. Our patented zero-trust and zero-knowledge privileged access management solution unifies enterprise password, secrets and connections management with zero-trust network access and remote browser isolation. By combining these critical identity and access management components into a single cloud-based solution, Keeper delivers unparalleled visibility, security and control while ensuring compliance and audit requirements are met. Learn how Keeper can defend your organisation against today’s cyber threats at KeeperSecurity.com ( http://keepersecurity.com/ ).Media Contact:

