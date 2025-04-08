ASK BOSCO® to Launch AI Analyst at BrightonSEO 2025

Pictured John Readman Founder and CEO of ASK BOSCO®

LEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASK BOSCO, the award-winning AI marketing analytics platform, is set to launch a groundbreaking expansion to its capabilities – ASK BOSCOAI Analyst – at the upcoming brightonSEO conference on 10th-11th April 2025.Designed to transform how brands and agencies engage with their marketing and ecommerce data, AI Analyst lets users ask questions in plain English such as, "What were my best-selling products last week?" or "Which campaigns performed best last week?" Users receive instant, visualised answers that make their data easy to understand and act on. This means no more data bottlenecks, no more sifting through endless spreadsheets - just instant answers to data questions.Making data accessible to everyone with data conversations:ASK BOSCOAI Analyst breaks down barriers for marketers, enabling anyone – regardless of technical expertise – to interact with data like never before. By asking questions in natural language, users receive instant, visual responses in the form of customisable graphs and charts. With the ability to explore answers further through follow-up queries and an AI trust layer ensuring accurate, transparent insights, data is transformed from simply numbers into a powerful tool for better, data-driven decision making."Digital marketers have long been bogged down by tedious data collection and waiting for answers - whether it’s digging through spreadsheets, chasing reports, or relying on data analysts. This results in delayed decisions, a lack of data transparency within businesses, and missed opportunities. With ASK BOSCOAI Analyst, the process is simple: ask a question, get an answer. No jargon, no faff - just instant, visual insights. It’s straightforward to use and accessible to all levels of a business, regardless of technical expertise. And with the ability to dig deeper with follow-up questions, it’s like having a data scientist on call 24/7,” says John Readman, Founder & CEO at ASK BOSCOSome key capabilities of ASK BOSCOAI analyst include:• Conversational data analysis: Ask performance-related questions in natural language, get clear, AI-powered answers.• Instant visuals: See real-time graphs and charts - no manual number-crunching required.• Follow-up queries: Dig deeper into your data with seamless, follow-up questions• Pin and save key insights: Build and customise dashboards with saved answers.• AI trust layer: Get transparent, accurate insights.• Enterprise-grade security: Full data protection, no third-party sharing.• 24/7 answers: Get data insights anytime, anywhere. It’s like having a data analyst on call all day, every day - perfect for fast-paced decision-making.Who will benefit from ASK BOSCOAI Analyst?ASK BOSCOis built for marketers, by marketers, and the new capabilities of ASK BOSCOAI Analyst allow instant insights and clarity around marketing and ecommerce performance.Some of the key roles that benefit from this level of instant access to data are:• CMOs & Marketing Teams who can instantly track campaign and ecommerce performance, enabling quicker, better decision making.• C-Suite who can get fast answers for strategic decisions and board meetings.• Finance Teams who can analyse marketing ROI, budget allocations, and profitability with ease.• Performance marketing agencies who can provide more value to clients by offloading some of the mundane, data crunching jobs to AI, and replace them with more high value, instant, data-backed insights, and recommendations.See ASK BOSCOAI Analyst in Action at brightonSEO:ASK BOSCOis launching AI Analyst at brightonSEO 2025 on 10th and 11th April. This 2-day conference brings together digital marketing professionals, SEO experts, and industry leaders from around the world. The conference is co-located with Hero Conf, the world's largest PPC and paid social advertising conference.Founder and CEO of ASK BOSCOJohn Readman will be taking to the stage on Friday, 11th April to deliver a talk to conference attendees, offering insights into how marketers can use make better use of their data to help reduce PPC costs and increase SEO traffic. In addition, the ASK BOSCOteam will be at stand 57, providing live demos of the platform including the new AI Analyst feature. Attendees will see how this innovative tool allows users to ask natural language questions, delivering instant insights to improve decision-making and optimise marketing strategies.About ASK BOSCOASK BOSCOis an AI-powered marketing analytics platform that helps brands and agencies consolidate cross-channel data, optimise ad spend, benchmark online performance and drive business growth. Recently awarded the Innovation award at the UK Paid Media Awards, ASK BOSCOhas received angel investment from tech titans including Bonamy Grimes, co-founder of Skyscanner.ASK BOSCOis named after Bosco, the name of the man who runs the 1moreChild orphanage in Jinja and is the inspiration behind the technology platform for which the business raises money and donates to help look after the 280 children who live there.Clients include: All Saints, Mabo, Visualsoft, Pavers Shoes, SGS Engineering and Everything Managed Group.About brightonSEO:brightonSEO is renowned as one of the world's largest search marketing conferences, bringing together industry experts to share insights and strategies. Co-located with Hero Conf, the world's largest PPC and paid social advertising conference, these events offer an opportunity for professionals to enhance their digital marketing expertise. The 2025 event will be taking place on 10th and 11th of April at The Brighton Centre.

