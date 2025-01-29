U.S. and NC Flags to Remain at Half-Staff in Honor of NC Rep. Joe John

Governor Josh Stein ordered all U.S. and NC flags on state facilities to remain at half staff in honor of North Carolina Representative Joe John who passed away on Monday, January 20.

Representing Wake County's District 40, John served in the state legislature for nearly 10 years before resigning due to a terminal illness. Prior to being elected to the North Carolina House of Representatives, John spent 25 years as a state judge serving in various capacities including North Carolina's Superior Court, District Court, and Court of Appeals. He also served as a director of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab.

Before his passing, John dedicated more than half a century of his life to serving fellow North Carolinians and is noted as the only modern North Carolinian to serve at the highest level of all three branches of government.

Services for Rep. John will be held on Thursday, January 30.

Statement from Governor Stein

"Joe John had a remarkable career. As a judge, he was thoughtful and just. Anna felt privileged to have clerked for him on the Court of Appeals. As Director of the State Crime Lab, he raised its standards so our scientists could succeed. And as a legislator, he has been a champion for justice and public education. Judge John was kind and good. Anna and I will miss him very much and send our condolences to Evelyn and their kids Steffi, Joe, and Andy. May his memory be a blessing."

Join us

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Background

North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code.

Click for the NC State Government Flag Guide.

Sign up for the North Carolina Flag Alert list.