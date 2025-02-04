Bringing hope and understanding to children with parents who have cancer

The Pink Sun. A Story for Children Whose Parents Has Cancer.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Azaliya Schulz releases her new book The Pink Sun, A Story for Children Whose Parents Has Cancer. Known as a cruel killer, it is one of the most feared diseases being the second leading cause of death in the United States and a top killer worldwide. It is no wonder that a cancer diagnosis can make a person feel frightened, anxious and devastated.Looking at the qualitative studies on children of cancer patients, it is clear that children are experiencing a substantial emotional burden and require specialised interventions to support them as they try and cope with their parent’s illness.Children of any age, but especially young children in their formative years do not have the cognitive ability to comprehend what they are experiencing because of their parent’s diagnosis. This places significant value on interventions and support methods for these families.For a patient diagnosed with cancer, who has young children, communicating such a complex illness to their young child or children may feel overwhelming. The idea of trying to cope with the diagnosis themselves and then having the responsibility of helping their children through the implications can feel scary and unthinkable.The book, The Pink Sun, was written by the author, with the aim of helping these parents start a dialogue with their children about this serious topic. In a child-friendly tone, the book explains what cancer is, what treatment options may follow and how they can affect the daily living of a child. It aims to empower children to understand their feelings and suggests drawing, as a creative outlet for their emotions and feelings. Some children may feel that they want to support their parents through this difficult time. Art can be a simple way, that is accessible to all, for them to be able to do that.Children's parents and caregivers will find this an invaluable resource to educate their children about the profound changes their families may experience after a diagnosis. Understanding the disease and its implications is key to helping the entire family navigate a difficult time in their lives.Author Schulz explains the reason she chose this topic for her book ‘since I started working in oncology, I realized how many young parents are being affected by this diagnosis. Being a mom myself, I felt a need to create a resource that would help educate and explain to a child the complexity of the disease in a child-friendly way. It is my hope that no one will need this book and if they do, I hope they find it helpful and empowering for themselves and their children.’ The book was written with the help of the medical community, certified child life specialists, patients and children. This is what makes the book so powerful.Speaking to the therapeutic and practical value of the book, Certified Child Life Specialist, Chris Castro, had this to say “The book came out lovely and the pictures did a beautiful job of bringing the story to life. I absolutely love the changes and emotions charts which give the book a practical and therapeutic application for families. Excited to see your book in print and to recommend it to our families.” Schulz further notes that the emotions chart offers a great and simple way for children to see their emotions through art.To know more about Azaliya Schulz as an author as well as details of where to find her books, visit azaliyaschulz.com. This book is available on Amazon.

