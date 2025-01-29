Entrex Carbon Market assembles Shareholder Interest Group to respond to FINRA delays

Entrex Carbon Market - New Logo Entrex Logo Stephen H. Watkins - CEO of Entrex

Entrex (RGLG) today announced that it is assembling a shareholder interest group to lead a charge against FINRA and the 20 months of delay for simple approvals.

It is time to stand up to FINRA; we need to educate Congress and the SEC on the broader impact of FINRA’s undue delays, overreach, and bureaucracy on the capital markets system.” — Stephen H. Watkins

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrex Carbon Market , Inc. (OTC: RGLG) announced today the formation of a Shareholder Interest Group to take action against FINRA in response to prolonged delays—now exceeding 20 months—for routine approvals."FINRA’s delays have inflicted significant harm on our company and shareholders, creating a ripple effect that disrupts OTC market compliance and further damages the business," said Stephen H. Watkins , CEO of Entrex Carbon Market, Inc. "Our goal is to unite a majority of shareholders in a structured effort to proactively challenge the systemic issues caused by FINRA—issues that impact not only our company but others facing similar roadblocks."Tom Harblin, a partner in the company, added, "In this case, FINRA is not protecting investors but rather causing substantial harm by failing to approve simple administrative changes—such as a name and symbol change—that were cleared at the state level two years ago."Watkins continued, "We invite shareholders who support holding FINRA accountable to join our Shareholder Interest Group. Together, we aim to advance our initiatives, address Entrex’s challenges, and educate Congress and the SEC on the broader consequences of FINRA’s undue delays, overreach, and bureaucracy in the capital markets."For more information or to participate, please contact: info@entrexcarbonmarket.com.About Entrex Carbon Market:Entrex Carbon Market established a market to trade securitized fixed-income environmental projects and the associated carbon offsets. The company works with carbon offset project owners to create "compliance grade" carbon offsets which have been institutionalized by Wall Street brand name providers. Today, the company works with carbon projects to provide credible, institutional securities traded to customers through broker-dealers serving their client’s needs.For further information:Stephen H. Watkins, CEOEntrex Carbon Market, Inc(561) 465-7580 or 877-4-ENTREX

