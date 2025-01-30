Datatonic Expands Training Offering for 2025 with FinOps Courses

Datatonic today announced the addition of FinOps courses to its training offering.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With experience of training 10,000+ learners in 2024 for clients such as Telia and Vodafone, Datatonic is upskilling leading businesses to prepare for what’s next in data + AI. These courses will join Datatonic’s existing offerings, which include Google Cloud fundamentals, GenAI, and Looker training.FinOps, or financial operations, is a discipline that helps organizations understand and manage their cloud costs. By understanding how cloud resources are used and how they are billed, organizations can make informed decisions about how to optimize their cloud spending.Following experience delivering large-scale FinOps platforms to save millions annually for global businesses, Datatonic’s FinOps courses, Getting Started with FinOps and Technical Foundations of FinOps on Google Cloud, are designed to help organizations of all sizes implement and manage a successful FinOps program. The courses cover a wide range of topics, enabling learners to:- Understand the core principles of FinOps and how it bridges the gap between technology and finance in the cloud.- Explore proven techniques to identify cost inefficiencies and optimize resource utilization.- Utilize advanced monitoring tools and data-driven insights to track spending patterns, forecast costs, and make informed decisions.“We are excited to add FinOps courses to our training roster,” said Natasha Jones, Academy Lead. “FinOps is an essential discipline for any organization that wants to get the most out of their cloud investment. These courses will help organizations understand and manage their cloud costs, and make informed decisions about how to optimize their cloud spending.”In addition to FinOps training, Datatonic continues to offer a comprehensive suite of courses designed to upskill individuals and organizations on the power of data + AI within Google Cloud.Datatonic’s FinOps courses are available online and in-person. For more information, please contact us

