Connected Kerb secures £65m backing from The National Wealth Fund and Aviva Investors to boost UK public EV charging.

Over 30000 New On Street Public EV Chargers For The Community

The National Wealth Fund joins forces with Aviva Investors to back Connected Kerb's ambitious plans to expand its UK EV charging network towards 40,000 sockets.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Connected Kerb secures £65m backing from The National Wealth Fund and Aviva Investors to accelerate the UK's EV public charging network expansion.The National Wealth Fund (NWF) joins forces with Aviva Investors to back Connected Kerb's ambitious plans to expand its UK EV charging network towards 40,000 sockets, up from the 9,000 already built at the end of 2024.Connected Kerb, the British born and based electric vehicle (EV) smart charging infrastructure specialist, today announced it has secured a £65 million equity investment to support its plans of expanding the UK's on-street EV charging network. The fundraise sees NWF commit a £55m ordinary equity investment alongside a further £10m ordinary equity investment from Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of Aviva plc.This substantial investment into the UK’s public charging infrastructure is critical for delivering the forecast requirement of at least 300,000 public EV chargers by 2030.Chris Pateman-Jones, Connected Kerb CEO, said: "This investment combines Connected Kerb’s proven hardware and advanced software infrastructure with the financial resources of NWF and Aviva to deploy public charging at scale, to all corners of the UK. This is a game-changing investment that will give individuals and businesses the confidence to make the switch to driving electric, dramatically reducing carbon emissions and air pollution. We are delighted to have such high profile investors who are deeply aligned with our sustainability and ethical goals.”John Flint, National Wealth Fund CEO, said: “To get to net zero we need to make it as easy as possible for people to change the way they do things. Providing convenient and reliable on-street charging is key to helping those without driveways make the switch to electric vehicles. Our investment in Connected Kerb will support one of the UK’s leading public charge point operators to continue its network expansion and deploy this much-needed EV charging infrastructure at pace and at scale to homes and businesses across the country.”Angenika Kunne, Head of Infrastructure Equity, Aviva Investors, said “We are pleased to extend our relationship with Connected Kerb and to back its continued growth plans. This is an ambitious company which we believe is leading the way in helping the UK get ready for the future and supporting the transition towards a low-carbon economy. With plans to roll-out an extensive EV charging network , it is well-positioned to create infrastructure which can support the adoption of electric vehicles for the mass market. The unique offer of Connected Kerb’s advanced site selection and user software provides a compelling proposition for both Aviva Investors clients and the end user.”Future of Roads Minister Lilian Greenwood said: “Our charge point network is going from strength to strength, and it’s brilliant to see Connected Kerb secure a £65m boost to expand its charging network – a great vote of confidence in the EV transition. The funding follows a record of nearly 20k public charge points added last year. With a further £6bn in the pipeline from industry by 2030, the switch to EVs is driving investment across the country, supporting jobs and making the UK a clean energy superpower to deliver our plan for change.”Juliet Davenport, Connected Kerb Chair, said: “We are incredibly proud to receive this substantial investment from the National Wealth Fund and Aviva Investors. This funding will enable us to significantly expand our EV charging network, making electric vehicle charging accessible to everyone, especially those without driveways. This investment not only supports our growth but also aligns with our commitment to reducing carbon emissions and promoting flexible clean energy solutions across the UK.”EV ownership continues to rise fast with over 30% of new vehicles sold last December# being pure battery EVs. However, there's a growing gap between EV ownership where drivers can charge their vehicle on their own driveway or garages and where they cannot, as is the case in 55% of dwellings in urban areas##. By boosting public charging infrastructure, Connected Kerb's public/private partnership model, enabled by NWF and Aviva Investors, is rebalancing this inequality. The company's chargers are manufactured in the UK, supporting the government's drive for green job creation.Connected Kerb is on course to become the largest network of public chargers in the UK in 2025, having jumped from 6th to 2nd position### in the last 2 years.Connected Kerb was advised in this transaction by Cameron Barney Herbst Hilgenfeldt (CBHH).For more information about Connected Kerb, images and to arrange interviews, please contact:marketing@connectedkerb.com, Ben Fritsch, 07956525604.For more information about The National Wealth Fund, images and to arrange interviews, please contact:Chris Ord, 07843832213, chris.ord@ukbi.org.ukAbout Connected Kerb:Connected Kerb is on a mission to change the world for good. We aim to make EV charging inclusive, convenient, and reliable, and are committed to sustainable mobility. We work with local authorities to build and operate community EV charging in residential streets and local public car parks, and also install future-proof EV charging infrastructure at workplaces, retail destinations, car parks, commercial real estate, and for residential developers.As smart cities of the future develop, Connected Kerb’s charge points support smart charging technology and other future technologies designed to have a positive impact on people and the planet. The company is committed to ensure that no one in the UK lives further than a five-minute walk from a charger.About The National Wealth Fund:The National Wealth Fund (NWF) is an investor, operating as a bank, to drive private sector investment into the UK’s clean energy and growth industries in support of government policy.Created in October 2024 from the UK Infrastructure Bank, the NWF aims to mobilise private capital around the government’s strategic priorities, including delivery of the forthcoming industrial strategy.The NWF is based in Leeds and has £27.8bn to deploy across the capital structure, including loans, equity investments, and guarantees.The NWF also provides commercial and financial advisory services and market leading lending to local authorities across the UK.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.