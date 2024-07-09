Connected Kerb Inc wins place on North American electric vehicle charging framework
Connected Kerb Inc awarded a place on NASPO to offer reliable, affordable and convenient on-street residential charging to North American communities.
Connected Kerb Inc, a global leader in the provision of on-street residential electric vehicle charging solutions, has been awarded a place on a major public procurement framework in North America as it seeks to provide on-street EV charging infrastructure for millions of drivers in the US and Canada.
— Chris Pateman-Jones, Connected Kerb CEO
The company has won a place on the exclusive ‘Category 1’ purchasing framework of the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO), after establishing itself as a fully incorporated and certified US vendor of level two community charging solutions for e-mobility. It was selected as one of 14 providers from 72 that applied for access to the framework whose EV charging portfolio offers all US and Canadian states access to charging solutions.
The five-year cooperative purchasing framework, initiated by the state of Maryland and which went live on 15 May, is supported by 11 other US states. Connected Kerb Inc offers a range of e-mobility solutions including bollard-style and wall-mounted chargers as well as a micro-mobility solution through its partnership with Swiftmile. For more information, visit https://www.naspovaluepoint.org/portfolio/electric-vehicle-charging-station-equipment-and-services/connected-kerb-inc/
EV sales in the US increased from about 125,000 in Q1 of 2021 to 185,000 in Q4 of 2021 and from about 300,000 in Q1 2023 to 375,000 in Q3 20231 highlighting the need for reliable, affordable and convenient on-street charging infrastructure.
In May the Biden-Harris administration opened applications for an historic $1.3 billion funding opportunity for electric vehicle (EV) charging and alternative-fuelling infrastructure in urban and rural communities, paving the way for US states to seek procurement.
In mid-2022, Connected Kerb set up a pilot for the provision of on-street charging points in New York City. This will provide a blueprint for New York to roll out 10,000 on-street chargers by 2030, cutting emissions and improving air quality for millions.
Chris Pateman-Jones, Connected Kerb CEO, said: “I want to congratulate our colleagues at Connected Kerb Inc for winning a place on the NASPO framework which will help bring reliable, affordable and convenient on-street residential EV charging to drivers across North America.
“The global effort to reach net zero is dependent upon countries like the US and Canada taking decisive action to reduce carbon emissions and support communities in making climate-conscious decisions. A place on the NASPO framework, a continental vehicle for public procurement, provides a great opportunity to do just that.”
About Connected Kerb Inc
Connected Kerb Inc are on a mission to change the world for good – one charge at a time.
Its aim is to make EV charging inclusive, convenient, and reliable for everyone. The company delivers on-street community EV charging and works with municipalities to support residents that are unable to charge at home.
As smart cities of the future develop, Connected Kerb’s charge points support Internet of Things (IoT) and other future technologies designed to have a positive impact on people and the planet.
About NASPO
The National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) is a non-profit association advancing public procurement through leadership, excellence, and integrity. NASPO’s Primary membership comprises the directors of the central purchasing offices in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the territories of the United States.
