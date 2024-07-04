Connected Kerb Inc wins place on North American electric vehicle charging framework
The NASPO procurement framework is a route to offering reliable, affordable and convenient curbside community charging to millions of North Americans.
We’ve already begun growing our US team and are looking forward to working with NASPO members to bring affordable, convenient and reliable charging to EV drivers across North America.”NEW YORK CITY, USA, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connected Kerb Inc, a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, has been awarded a place on a major public procurement framework as it seeks to provide curbside EV charging infrastructure for millions of drivers in the US and Canada.
— Paul Ayres, Connected Kerb North America
The company has won a place on the exclusive ‘Category 1’ purchasing framework of the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) - a route to offering reliable, affordable and convenient curbside community charging to millions of North Americans. The win comes after establishing itself as a fully incorporated and certified US vendor of level two community charging solutions for e-mobility.
Connected Kerb Inc was selected as one of 14 providers from 72 that applied for access to the framework which offers all US and Canadian states access to charging solutions.
The five-year cooperative purchasing framework, initiated by the state of Maryland and which went live on 15 June, is supported by 11 other states. Connected Kerb Inc offers a range of e-mobility solutions for municipalities including bollard-style and wall-mounted chargers as well as a micro-mobility solution through its partnership with Swiftmile.
Membership of the NASPO framework includes a commitment to provide all hardware, software, and support services such as training, professional services, consulting services and project development. It also includes developing, installing, maintaining and repairing charging stations. For more information, please visit https://www.naspovaluepoint.org/portfolio/electric-vehicle-charging-station-equipment-and-services/connected-kerb-inc/
EV sales in the US increased from about 125,000 in Q1 of 2021 to 185,000 in Q4 of 2021 and from about 300,000 in Q1 2023 to 375,000 in Q3 20231 highlighting the need for reliable, affordable and convenient curbside charging infrastructure.
In May, the Biden-Harris administration opened applications for an historic $1.3 billion funding opportunity for electric vehicle (EV) charging and alternative-fuelling infrastructure in urban and rural communities, paving the way for US states to seek procurement.
In mid-2022, Connected Kerb set up a pilot for the provision of curbside community charging points in New York City. This will provide a blueprint for communities across the United States seeking to deploy local, community charge stations to support EV drivers in charging where they live, where they work and where they go; cutting emissions and improving air quality for millions.
Paul Ayres, Director of Connected Kerb Inc said: “Along with my fellow Directors, Steve Richardson and Nick Dobie, we are thrilled to have won a place on the NASPO EV charging framework which, alongside Connected Kerb Inc solutions, will offer huge opportunities for municipalities in the US and Canada to improve their provision of curbside electric vehicle charging for the communities they serve – and hit their climate change targets.
“This award is only the start for Connected Kerb Inc. We’ve already begun growing our US team and are looking forward to working with NASPO members to bring affordable, convenient and reliable charging to EV drivers across the continent who need to charge their vehicle curbside.”
About Connected Kerb Inc
Connected Kerb Inc are on a mission to change the world for good – one charge at a time.
Its aim is to make EV charging inclusive, convenient, and reliable for everyone. The company delivers curbside community EV charging and works with municipalities to support residents that are unable to charge at home.
As smart cities of the future develop, Connected Kerb’s charge points support Internet of Things (IoT) and other future technologies designed to have a positive impact on people and the planet.
About NASPO
The National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) is a non-profit association advancing public procurement through leadership, excellence, and integrity. NASPO’s Primary membership comprises the directors of the central purchasing offices in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the territories of the United States.
