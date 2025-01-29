Historic Camel Trek Passes a New Milestone on the Route to Aqaba

Lawrence Tribute Trek Setting Up Camp On to Aqaba

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the beginning of January, four former members of the UKSF set out to retrace the historic route taken by T.E. Lawrence, Sherif Nasir, Auda Abu Tayi, and Nesib el Bekri in 1917. Now, having crossed the Hejaz Mountains and the Saudi sector of the Nefud Plain—a feat etched in history—they have reached a remarkable milestone. The team has completed 600 kilometres, progressing through some of the most challenging terrain, and is preparing to cross into Jordan to continue their journey to Aqaba.This monumental 1,100-kilometre journey, known as The Nasir, Bekri, Tayi, and Lawrence Tribute Trek , is not only a tribute to the legendary figures of the Arab Revolt but also a mission to raise vital funds for the Special Forces Club Benevolent Fund (SFCBF). The SFCBF provides critical support to veterans and their families facing illness, injury, and hardship.Conquering the Saudi Leg of the TrekThe team’s journey began in Al Wajh, Saudi Arabia, and has since taken them through the Well of Dathna, Bada, the Hejaz Mountains, and the vast expanse of the Nefud Desert. With just one more leg remaining in Saudi Arabia, they will soon cross into Jordan, continuing their route through Wadi Sirhan, Bayir Fort, and Ma’an before concluding at Aqaba Fort.The Hejaz Mountains and the Nefud Desert presented the most formidable challenges to the team. The mountains, where Lawrence lost two camels during the original trek, are a testament to the difficulty of navigating such rugged terrain. Meanwhile, the Nefud Desert is notorious for its vast, unforgiving sandscapes and harsh conditions. Much like Lawrence and his companions over a century ago, the riders relied on sheer determination, endurance, and the resilience of their camels to conquer this demanding landscape.Partnerships Providing Vital SupportThe trek is made possible through the partnership of organisations committed to both historical preservation and veteran welfare:Defender has supplied five state-of-the-art vehicles to accompany the riders, providing logistical support while maintaining a minimal environmental footprint. Iqarus , a leader in remote healthcare solutions, has deployed a former Special Forces paramedic to ensure the team’s health and safety throughout the mission.Veterinary and safety teams are also accompanying the riders to ensure the welfare of the camels, which are alternately ridden and rested to maintain their health over the gruelling distance.A Journey with PurposeThis tribute trek honours not only the bravery of Lawrence and his companions but also the sacrifices of today’s veterans. Every kilometre traversed raises awareness and critical funds for the SFCBF, which relies entirely on public donations to provide life-changing support to veterans and their families.The four riders have exemplified the same spirit of resilience, leadership, and camaraderie that defined the 1917 crossing. With just under 500 kilometres remaining, their journey continues to inspire and serve as a powerful reminder of the enduring legacy of those who came before.Sponsors and SupportTrek and Camel Sponsors include Kashaf, Source (HR), Fortius Clinics, Shaka Zulu, and Astor. Supporting Companies include Scrubba Wash Bag, Brown Rudnick, Nortac Defence, Global Telesat Communications (GTC), UF Pro Clothing, and ESID DMCC, as well as Constantin Weisz, which is designing bespoke timepieces for the team.Join the MissionSupport the riders as they continue their historic journey to Aqaba. Every donation helps provide crucial assistance to Special Forces veterans and their families in need.For more information about The Nasir, Bekri, Tayi, and Lawrence Tribute Trek and how you can support the Special Forces Club Benevolent Fund, visit https://www.sfcbf.org/trek Photo Credit: Henry PaiseyMedia Contact:Rebecca ReddingTrekadmin@sfcbf.orgAboutTHE SPECIAL FORCES CLUB BENEVOLENT FUND is a UK registered charity that provides assistance to former members of the UK and allied Special Forces and Special Intelligence community and/or their dependents who have fallen on hard times, ill health or bereavement.The SFC Benevolent Fund’s work is funded solely by public donation. Its current and recent cases include individuals in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, France and Greece that needed either a helping hand to rebuild their lives after suffering ill-health, bad fortune or PTSD; or, having served their country whilst in their prime now find themselves needing help, care and support in their twilight years.Those that we help are often too proud to ask for support, and it is thanks to the Special Forces and Special Intelligence communities that we learn of such cases. We take great pride in providing timely help in complete confidence and acting with speed to ensure a bad situation does not become worse.Visit https://www.sfcbf.org/ for more information.

