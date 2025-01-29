CyberQ Group Secures Finalist Spots in Three Categories at the Signature Awards 2025

We are deeply honored to be recognised among such an esteemed group of innovators and industry leaders.” — Chris Woods - CyberQ Group CEO

WEST MIDLANDS, BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyberQ Group , a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce its nomination as a finalist in three prestigious categories at the Signature Awards 2025:Excellence in InnovationExcellence in TechnologyEnterprise of the YearThese nominations underscore CyberQ Group’s commitment to advancing the cybersecurity industry through innovation, state-of-the-art technology, and unwavering dedication to protecting businesses in the digital age.“We are deeply honored to be recognised among such an esteemed group of innovators and industry leaders,” said Chris Woods, CEO and Founder at CyberQ Group. “These nominations reflect our team's hard work, creativity, and passion for delivering world-class cybersecurity solutions that empower businesses to thrive securely.”The Excellence in Innovation and Excellence in Technology categories highlight CyberQ Group's achievements in leveraging groundbreaking technologies and creative approaches to address complex cybersecurity challenges. Meanwhile, the Enterprise of the Year nomination celebrates the company’s overall success, growth, and impact on the global business landscape.As the cybersecurity industry evolves, CyberQ Group remains at the forefront, helping organisations of all sizes mitigate risks, ensure business continuity, and safeguard their operations and reputation against ever-changing threats.The winners of the Signature Awards 2025 will be announced at a prestigious ceremony on 7th February, where leading businesses and visionaries across various sectors will gather to celebrate excellence and innovation.For more information about CyberQ Group and our award-winning services, visit www.cyberqgroup.com About CyberQ GroupCyberQ Group is a global cybersecurity firm dedicated to helping businesses protect their most critical assets. With cutting-edge technology, expert insights, and a client-first approach, CyberQ Group delivers comprehensive solutions to detect, defend, and respond to cyber threats.

