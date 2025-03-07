CyberQ Group Establishes AI Advisory Board and Unveils Proprietary AI Model ‘Q’

Our AI Advisory Board and the introduction of ‘Q’ mark a significant milestone in our journey to push the boundaries of cybersecurity innovation.” — Chris Woods - CyberQ Group CEO

BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyberQ Group is proud to announce the establishment of its AI Advisory Board, a strategic initiative aimed at advancing AI-driven cybersecurity solutions. This move underscores CyberQ Group’s commitment to leveraging artificial intelligence to address the rapidly evolving landscape of cyber threats.As part of this initiative, CyberQ Group is delighted to welcome Ben M as the first member of the AI Advisory Board. With extensive expertise in AI and cybersecurity, Ben M will play a key role in shaping the company’s strategic direction and driving innovation in AI-powered threat defence.As part of this innovation push, CyberQ Group is also unveiling ‘ Q ’, its proprietary AI model designed to enhance proactive threat intelligence. Powered by cutting-edge Large Language Models (LLMs), Q enables organisations to anticipate and mitigate cyber risks proactively, reinforcing CyberQ Group’s mission to stay ahead of emerging security challenges. Inspired by the company’s foundation and the iconic character, Q represents a major step forward in AI-powered cybersecurity.“Our AI Advisory Board and the introduction of ‘Q’ mark a significant milestone in our journey to push the boundaries of cybersecurity innovation,” said Chris Wood, Founder and CEO at CyberQ Group. “By integrating artificial intelligence at the core of our strategies, we are empowering businesses to defend against cyber threats with greater precision and foresight.”The cyber security landscape is undergoing a dramatic shift, driven by the rapid spread of artificial intelligence. Whilst AI offers substantial potential for improving threat detection and response, it also equips malicious actors with sophisticated tools for launching increasingly complex attacks. From AI-powered phishing campaigns to automated vulnerability exploitation, the industry faces an unprecedented challenge in keeping ahead of these evolving threats. This requires a paradigm shift in cyber security strategies, demanding agile and intelligent solutions that can adapt to the dynamic nature of AI-driven cyber warfare. Organisations must embrace AI-powered defences to counter these emerging risks effectively."CyberQ Group is at the forefront of this evolution, leveraging its cutting-edge platform, Q, to harness the power of AI for proactive cyber defence. Q's intelligent capabilities enable real-time threat analysis, anomaly detection, and automated response, empowering organisations to anticipate and neutralise threats before they escalate. Recognising the critical importance of staying ahead of the AI curve, CyberQ Group has also established a dedicated AI Advisory Board, comprising leading experts in artificial intelligence and cyber security. This board provides invaluable guidance, ensuring that Q remains at the cutting edge of AI-driven cyber defence, and that CyberQ Group can provide the most up-to-date advice and guidance to its clients.CyberQ Group will continue to expand its AI Advisory Board with distinguished experts, further strengthening its position as a leader in AI-driven cybersecurity.

