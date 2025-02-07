Global Canadian Music Icon Steve Barakatt to Visit Kuwait for a Historic Concert

Steve Barakatt at Carnegie Hall in New York City

Celebrating 60 Years of Friendship Between Canada and the State of Kuwait

KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of 60 years of diplomatic relations between Canada and the State of Kuwait, world-renowned Canadian composer and pianist Steve Barakatt will perform a landmark concert on February 9, 2025, at the Yarmouk Cultural Centre. This event honors the deep and enduring ties between the two nations, symbolized by a meaningful cultural exchange and the unifying power of music.For his first-ever performance in Kuwait, Steve Barakatt will present his acclaimed Néoréalité World Tour. Audiences will embark on a magnificent musical journey through his most celebrated compositions, including a live performance of Lullaby, The UNICEF Anthem, which premiered from the International Space Station to mark the 20th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child.To mark this milestone, Barakatt has composed "Dunes of Snow," a special composition dedicated to the historic anniversary. The world premiere of this evocative composition will be one of the evening’s highlights, featuring a unique duet with renowned Kuwaiti pianist Faisal Al-Bahairi. This meaningful collaboration beautifully embodies the enduring friendship and cultural connection between Canada and Kuwait.Steve Barakatt expressed his excitement about performing in Kuwait, commenting:"It is an honor to take part in this historic celebration, commemorating six decades of friendship between Canada and the State of Kuwait. Music has the unique ability to transcend borders and unite people, and I am thrilled to share this meaningful moment with the people of Kuwait."H.E. Aliya Mawani, Ambassador of Canada to the State of Kuwait, remarked on the significance of the event, stating: "This concert serves as a profound tribute to the enduring partnership and friendship between Canada and Kuwait. Over the past 60 years, our nations have fostered a relationship grounded in shared values, mutual respect, and collaboration. We are proud to be collaborating on this initiative with Dar Al Athar Al Islamiyyah, an organization committed to building bridges through culture. Through the universal language of music, this celebration highlights the strength, depth, and importance of our relationship."The historic event is proudly presented in collaboration with the following partners and sponsors: Al Ghanim, Canadian College Kuwait, Equate Petrochemical Company, Gulf Insurance Group / Fairfax, KDD, Kuwait Chemical House Co., Stratejem, CAE, Al Mulla International Exchange, General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada, Packers Plus, Qatar Airways.ABOUT STEVE BARAKATTSteve Barakatt, a Canadian artist of Lebanese heritage, is an award-winning composer, pianist, music producer, and creative director with a career spanning over three decades. He has collaborated with leading artists, record labels, studios, brands, and organizations on hundreds of global projects. As a concert pianist, Barakatt has performed more than 500 live shows across five continents, captivating audiences with his emotive and intricate compositions. His music has been featured in hundreds of TV programs and international sports broadcasts, including the FIFA World Cup and Formula 1 Grand Prix. A prolific recording artist, Barakatt has sold over five million albums worldwide, and his music catalogue has amassed over 250 million views on YouTube. In addition to his success as a performer and recording artist, Barakatt is the world’s most recognized composer of official anthems. His works include Lullaby, The UNICEF Anthem, which was launched across five continents and even broadcast from the International Space Station , symbolizing a powerful message of unity and hope. He is a Knight of the National Order of Quebec and has been recognized by several heads of state. Barakatt is a Universal Music MENA artist, with his music catalogue represented by Universal Music Publishing Group.

