MPD Searching for Georgia Avenue Armed Carjacking Suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for two suspects in an armed carjacking that occurred in Northwest.

On Wednesday, January 23, 2025, at approximately 12:14 a.m., Fourth District officers responded for the report of an armed carjacking. Upon arrival the victim reported while sitting in his vehicle in the 5300 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest, he was approached by the suspects. The suspects brandished a firearm, attacked the victim then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim was transported to a local hospital by DC Fire and EMS for non-life-threatening injuries.

Two of the suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and this video:

https://youtu.be/R34Xm9VbsnE

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25010531