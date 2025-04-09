MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, March 31, 2025, to Monday, April 7, 2025

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, March 31, 2025, through Monday, April 7, 2025, MPD detectives and officers recovered 44 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, March 31, 2025

A Davis Industries P-380 .380 caliber handgun and an RG Industries RG-23 .22 caliber revolver were recovered in the 2700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 25-046-496

A Springfield Armory XDS-45 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of U Street, Southeast. CCN: 25-046-789

Tuesday, April 1, 2025

An Iver Johnson X .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 2200 block of 12th Street, Northwest. CCN: 25-047-039

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Nakiya Janae Ramsey, of Southeast, D.C., for Receiving Stolen Property, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-047-057

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of 49th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 12-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 25-047-066

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 25-047-078

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun, Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun, and a Century Arms Micro Draco 7.62x39mm caliber assault rifle were recovered in the 1300 block of E Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Tyrone Curtis Phillips, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Counterfeit Tags, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-047-216

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of Idaho Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 25-047-218

Wednesday, April 2, 2025

A Marlin Arms 989 M2 .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 1900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Phillip Johnson, of Suitland, MD, for Possession of Unregistered Firearm/Unlawful Possession of a Firearm or Destructive Device. CCN: 25-047-496

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Galveston Place, Southwest. CCN: 25-047-702

A Hi-Point MC-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3100 block of Banneker Drive, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Judah Lloyd, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana. CCN: 25-047-794

Thursday, April 3, 2024

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of 25th Street, Southeast. CCN: 25-048-075

A Phantom BB gun was recovered in the 2300 block of Hartford Street, Southeast. CCN: 25-048-134

A Smith & Wesson 64-5 .38 caliber revolver (pictured below) was recovered in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Antwane Mpoyt Wrenn, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 25-048-234

A Century Arms Micro Draco 7.62x39mm caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 2400 block of Elvans Road, Southeast. CCN: 25-048-301

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Potomac Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Resisting Arrest, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-048-420

A Glock 20 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Kennedi Fran’kee Rawlings, of Waldorf, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-048-475

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 800 block of Yuma Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Dontrell Carter, of Northeast, D.C. for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-048-492

Friday, April 4, 2025

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Brandon William McMichael, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-048-608

A Century Arms WASR-10 7.62x39mm caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 100 block of Wilmington Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Matthew Wade Fincham, of Fredericksburg, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Destruction of Property, Fugitive from Justice, Resisting Arrest, Theft First Degree, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-048-687

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of M Street, Southeast. CCN: 25-048-803

A Taurus G2C .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of 23rd Steet, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 47-year-old Ronald Dyson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 25-048-841

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4700 block of C Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Damon Rashad Carrington, of Southeast, D.C., for Pistol License Violation, Allow Operation with Improper Tags, and Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags. CCN: 25-048-851

A Llama 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of C Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 53-year-old James Harrod, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 25-048-949

A Ruger LP .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 48-year-old Romaine Steven Blunt, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 25-048-953

A Taurus PT-111 Millennium G2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Irving Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Anthony Covington, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-048-959

An Amadeo Rossi .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 900 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 25-049-052

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2800 block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Rhondell Laffette Williams, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 25-049-062

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of I Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Rasheed Elvin Murphy, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-049-187

Saturday April 5, 2025

A Glock 20 10mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 400 block of O Street, Northwest. CCN: 25-049-226

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Jawaun Ray-Jalloh, of Bowie, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 25-049-303

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Independence Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Christopher Timothy Forbes, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 25-049-364

Sunday, April 6, 2025

A Century Arms Micro Drarco 5.56x45mm caliber assault rifle (pictured below) was recovered in the 1800 block of Bruce Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-049-616

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of 1400 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Jason Steven Collins, of Baltimore, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 25-049-707

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber shotgun was recovered in the intersection of 7th Street & 8th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Jordan Marquis Carlock, of Fredericksburg, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 25-049-773

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of South Capitol S treet, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-049-824

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2500 block of Elvans Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Jermaine Brown, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-050-112

Monday, April 7, 2025

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun and a Century Arms Mini Draco 7.62x39mm caliber assault rifle (both pictured below) were recovered in the 1400 block of First Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Roscoe Jones, of no fixed address, for Murder I, Armed Carjacking, and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. CCN: 25-050-562

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2600 block Douglas Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 12-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-050-603

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1900 block of I Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Richard Linden Thompson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-050-680

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover illegal firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

Metropolitan Police Department also recovers illegal firearms with the assistance of anonymous is made through MPD’s anonymous tips line. Anyone who has information regarding illegal firearms should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal firearm.

###