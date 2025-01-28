Senate Resolution 14 Printer's Number 132
PENNSYLVANIA, January 28 - statutory construction and responded to public inquiries on
statutory and regulatory materials as a Staff Attorney, Drafting
Attorney and Senior Drafting Attorney; and
WHEREAS, After being appointed as Acting Director of the
Legislative Reference Bureau in 2013, Mr. DeLiberato was elected
by the General Assembly as Director the following year; and
WHEREAS, In addition to his accomplished career with the
Legislative Reference Bureau, Mr. DeLiberato is chair of the
Pennsylvania Bar Association Statutory Law Committee and a life
member of the Uniform Law Commission; and
WHEREAS, For more than 30 years, Mr. DeLiberato has served as
an adjunct professor at Widener University Commonwealth Law
School and worked with the university's Law and Government
Institute; and
WHEREAS, In private practice, Mr. DeLiberato has completed
legal research, brief writing and document drafting for
attorneys in Harrisburg and Philadelphia and has authored and
coauthored materials on statutory construction, legislative
procedure, separation of powers and judicial history; and
WHEREAS, To his great credit, Mr. DeLiberato was honored by
Widener University Commonwealth Law School with the 2015
Government Leadership Award and the 2019 Zealous Advocate Award;
and
WHEREAS, Throughout Mr. DeLiberato's career, he has adhered
to the highest standards of service and ethics and has rightly
earned the respect and admiration of his many friends and
colleagues; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize Vincent C. DeLiberato,
Jr., Esq., for his years of loyalty and service, proudly note
his extraordinary commitment to the Legislative Reference Bureau
20250SR0014PN0132 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.