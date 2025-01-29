Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 30, 2025

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 30, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Clark West Central Ohio Port Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Hamilton Southwest Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Forest Hills Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Montgomery Dayton Regional Hazardous Materials Response Team
10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2024		 Basic Audit
Miami Township - City of Dayton Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Summit Summit-Fairlawn Broadband Regional Council of Governments
8/24/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Warren Hamilton Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

