Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 30, 2025

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 30, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Clark West Central Ohio Port Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Hamilton Southwest Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Forest Hills Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Montgomery Dayton Regional Hazardous Materials Response Team

10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2024 Basic Audit Miami Township - City of Dayton Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Summit Summit-Fairlawn Broadband Regional Council of Governments

8/24/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Warren Hamilton Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit