Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 30, 2025
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 30, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Clark
|West Central Ohio Port Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Hamilton
|Southwest Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Forest Hills Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Montgomery
|Dayton Regional Hazardous Materials Response Team
10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2024
|Basic Audit
|Miami Township - City of Dayton Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Summit
|Summit-Fairlawn Broadband Regional Council of Governments
8/24/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Warren
|Hamilton Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
