PV Hardware Wins MESIA Regional Technology Provider (Tracker) Award at WFES 2025

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PV Hardware (PVH), a global leader in solar tracking solutions, has been honoured with the prestigious MESIA Regional Technology Provider (Tracker) Award at the recent World Energy Future Summit (WFES) 2025. This accolade recognizes PVH's commitment to innovation, excellence, and its substantial contribution to advancing solar energy technologies in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.Organized by the Middle East Solar Industry Association (MESIA), the award celebrates companies that deliver cutting-edge technological solutions, significantly impacting the growth and sustainability of the solar energy sector. PVH’s state-of-the-art AxoneDuo Infinity solar tracker, tailored to withstand the region’s challenging climatic conditions, have proven to be game changers in maximizing energy yield and reducing operational costs.Driving Solar Innovation in the MENA RegionPVH’s success is rooted in its relentless focus on innovation and adaptability. The company’s flagship solar tracker, AxoneDuo Infinity, is designed to optimize performance under extreme temperatures, high winds, and sandy environments within characteristic of the MENA region.“We are deeply honoured to receive the MESIA’s Regional Technology Provider Award,” said Alvaro Casado Portuondo, CRO of PV Hardware Middle East. “This recognition underscores our dedication to delivering solutions that empower the solar industry, drive efficiency, and contribute to a more sustainable future. The MENA region is a key market for PVH, and we remain committed to supporting its energy transition goals.”A Milestone Achievement at WEFS 2025The award ceremony took place during WFES 2025, one of the world’s premier forums for energy leaders, innovators, and policymakers. The event, hosted in UAE showcased groundbreaking advancements in renewable energy technologies and fostered dialogue on achieving global sustainability targets.About MESIAThe Middle East Solar Industry Association (MESIA) is the leading solar trade organization in the MENA region. It aims to promote the development of solar power and foster collaboration among industry stakeholders. MESIA’s awards are widely regarded as a benchmark for excellence and innovation in the renewable energy sector.Looking AheadWith this award, PV Hardware solidifies its position as a trusted partner for solar projects in the MENA region and beyond. As the global demand for renewable energy continues to rise, PVH remains at the forefront of delivering solutions that empower businesses and communities to harness the power of the sun.For more information about PV Hardware and its award-winning solutions, visit pvhardware.comAbout PV Hardware:PV Hardware (PVH) is a solar tracker manufacturer and provider of innovative solar tracking solutions for the global solar energy market, including solar trackers, fixed structures, and SCADA systems. Each product designed by PVH can be easily installed on any type of terrain, withstands different weather conditions, and is prepared to withstand high winds, supporting any type of module, including thin-film and bifacial. Founded in 2011, PVH has supplied more than 29GW to photovoltaic plants operating in various countries around the world. It is currently the world's third-largest supplier of solar trackers and structures and has the expertise to properly manage solar tracking installations of any capacity, anywhere.

