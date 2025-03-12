PV Hardware wins the PV Tracker Technology Leader at the Solarabic KSA Awards 2025

Receiving The Award

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PV Hardware (PVH), a global leader in solar trackers and mounting solutions, has been honoured with the PV Tracker Technology Leader Award – KSA 2025 at the prestigious Sol Arabic KSA Awards 2025. This recognition highlights PV Hardware’s commitment to innovation, reliability, and performance in advancing the Kingdom’s solar energy sector.The award was officially presented on February 19, 2025, during the Sunrise Arabia event in Riyadh, KSA. Industry leaders, policymakers, and renewable energy innovators gathered to celebrate excellence in the sector.A Year of Continued ExcellenceThis award marks PV Hardware's second significant recognition in 2025, following its recent win at the MESIA Solar Awards, where PVH was named “Tracker of the Year” for its industry-leading innovations in solar tracking technology. With two prestigious awards in just the first months of the year, PVH reaffirms its position as a global leader in solar tracking solutions, consistently setting new benchmarks in performance, reliability, and technological advancements.Driving Solar Energy Growth in Saudi Arabia.PV Hardware has played a crucial role in supporting Saudi Arabia’s renewable energy ambitions, providing advanced solar tracker solutions that optimise energy production and enhance the efficiency of utility-scale photovoltaic projects. PVH has established itself as a key player in the Kingdom’s clean energy transformation by offering cutting-edge technology tailored to the region's climate and energy needs.Mr. Youssef El Sayed, CEO of PV Hardware Middle East, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating:"Receiving the PV Tracker Technology Leader Award at the Solarabic KSA Awards 2025 is a great honour for PV Hardware. This award is a testament to our commitment to delivering innovative and reliable solar tracking solutions that enhance the efficiency and performance of solar projects across the Kingdom. As Saudi Arabia accelerates its renewable energy transition, PVH remains dedicated to supporting this growth by providing cutting-edge technology and world-class service. We thank our partners, clients, and the PVH team for their unwavering dedication to excellence."About the Solarabic KSA AwardsThe Solarabic KSA Awards recognise outstanding individuals and companies driving the renewable energy industry forward in Saudi Arabia. The PV Tracker Technology Leader Award is given to the company that has demonstrated excellence in solar tracking technology, improving project performance, durability, and energy yield.Looking AheadAs Saudi Arabia accelerates its renewable energy targets in alignment with Vision 2030, PV Hardware remains committed to providing industry-leading solar tracking solutions that maximise efficiency and performance. With ongoing technological advancements and strategic partnerships, PVH continues strengthening its position as a trusted partner for solar developers in the region.

