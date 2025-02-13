PVH Expands Global Footprint with New Office in Hyderabad, India

From the opening ceremony

V Hardware (PVH), a global leader in solar tracking solutions, is pleased to announce the opening of its first office in Hyderabad, India.

JEDDAH, JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PV Hardware ( PVH ), a global leader in solar tracking solutions, is pleased to announce the opening of its first office in Hyderabad, India. This strategic expansion underscores PVH’s commitment to the Indian market and its vision to contribute to the country’s renewable energy future.The new Hyderabad office will be managed by a team of highly skilled local engineering and procurement professionals, ensuring seamless operations and efficient project execution. This office will also be closely integrated with PVH’s global network, enabling the company to leverage its extensive expertise and cutting-edge solutions.“We are thrilled to establish our presence in India with the opening of our new office in Hyderabad. This milestone demonstrates our commitment to better serving our local partners with greater speed and efficiency. Having established leadership in the Middle East, we aim to continue this success as we enter the rapidly growing Indian market,” said Chowdary Charan, Technical Office Director, PVH India, Hyderabad.Expanding Solar Solutions in IndiaAmong the key products introduced to the Indian market is the AxoneDuo Infinity tracker, PVH’s best-selling solar tracker. Designed with state-of-the-art technology, it is engineered to adapt to diverse terrains, making it an ideal solution for India’s varied landscapes, including arid deserts, coastal regions, and mountainous areas. With its advanced engineering and proven reliability, the AxoneDuo Infinity tracker is well-equipped to optimize energy production across the country.Driving Renewable Energy Growth in IndiaIndia's solar energy sector has experienced unprecedented growth over the past decade, with installed capacity increasing from 3 GW in 2014 to 100 GW in 2025, an increase of 3450%. In addition, statistics indicate that there are solar projects under construction with a capacity of 84.10 GW and other projects under tender with a capacity of 47.49 GW. and it will be adding 35-40 GW of solar capacity in the next financial year and then scale it to 40-45 GW in 2026-2027. The government’s ambitious goal of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030 presents significant opportunities for further solar advancements. This rapid growth is fueled by supportive policies, technological innovations, and increasing demand for clean energy solutions across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.PVH is proud to contribute to India’s renewable energy journey by offering innovative and reliable solar tracking solutions. Establishing a presence in India marks not only the expansion of PVH’s global operations but also a firm commitment to supporting the global transition to renewable energy. By combining world-class technology with strong local partnerships, PVH aims to play a pivotal role in driving India’s solar energy sector forward and helping the country achieve its renewable energy goals.About PV Hardware (PVH)PV Hardware (PVH) is a global leader in solar tracking solutions, with over 32 GW of trackers supplied across more than 500 PV plants worldwide. Our portfolio includes single-row and dual-row trackers equipped with advanced AI-driven control software to maximize efficiency and minimize energy loss. By designing, manufacturing, and supplying our own trackers, we ensure full control over the value chain, offering customized solutions that adapt to diverse terrains and climates. With manufacturing facilities in Spain, Saudi Arabia, and the USA, PVH is committed to innovation, quality, and sustainability, driving the transition to renewable energy globally.For more information about PVH and its solar tracking solutions, visit pvhardware.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.