Winners announced for the Solarabic KSA Awards 2025
EINPresswire.com/ -- Solarabic is proud to announce the Solarabic KSA Awards 2025 winners, recognising outstanding achievements and contributions in the renewable energy sector in Saudi Arabia. The prestigious awards were presented during the Sunrise Arabia event on February 19, 2025, in Riyadh, KSA.
The Solarabic KSA Awards celebrate individuals and companies that have demonstrated excellence, leadership, and innovation in advancing the clean energy landscape in Saudi Arabia. After a rigorous selection process, the winners of this year’s awards are:
Individual Excellence Awards:
🏆 Distinguished Industry Contributor Award – KSA 2025
Winner: Mohammed Saady Al-Dweik
🏆 Distinguished Project Manager Award – KSA 2025
Winner: Muzzafar Dar
🏆 Distinguished Woman in Renewable Energy Award – KSA 2025
Winner: Amal Abdulaziz
🏆 Distinguished Young Talent Award – KSA 2025
Winner: Alwaleed Alrayani
🏆 Distinguished Researcher Award – KSA 2025
Winner: Mohamed Abdelaziz Mohamed Eltawil
Technology Leadership Awards:
🏆 PV Module Technology Leader Award – KSA 2025
Winner: JinkoSolar
🏆 PV Tracker Technology Leader Award – KSA 2025
Winner: PV Hardware Solutions
🏆 RE Digital Technology Provider Leader Award – KSA 2025
Winner: OptimalPV
🏆 PV Growth Driver - C&I - KSA 2025
Winner: JA Solar
🏆 PV Growth Driver - Utility-Scale - KSA 2025
Winner: Trina Solar
🏆 EV Charger Technology Leader Award - KSA 2025
Winner: Schneider Electric
Local Ecosystem Awards:
🏆 National Solar Distributor Award - KSA 2025
Winner: ESHRAQ Solar
🏆 Premium C&I Developer Award - KSA 2025
Winner: The National Energy Services Company (Tarshid)
🏆 Premium C&I EPC Award - KSA 2025
Winner: Electric House Systems
These awards highlight the exceptional individuals and corporations driving the Kingdom’s transition towards a more sustainable energy future. Solarabic congratulates all the winners for their hard work, dedication, and contributions to the industry.
The Solarabic KSA Awards 2025 were presented during a special ceremony at Sunrise Arabia, one of the leading events in the renewable energy sector. The event brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to discuss the future of clean energy in the region.
Kamal Rizqallah
