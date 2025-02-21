Winners announced for the Solarabic KSA Awards 2025

From the event Solarabic Awards

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solarabic is proud to announce the Solarabic KSA Awards 2025 winners, recognising outstanding achievements and contributions in the renewable energy sector in Saudi Arabia. The prestigious awards were presented during the Sunrise Arabia event on February 19, 2025, in Riyadh, KSA.The Solarabic KSA Awards celebrate individuals and companies that have demonstrated excellence, leadership, and innovation in advancing the clean energy landscape in Saudi Arabia. After a rigorous selection process, the winners of this year’s awards are:Individual Excellence Awards:🏆 Distinguished Industry Contributor Award – KSA 2025Winner: Mohammed Saady Al-Dweik🏆 Distinguished Project Manager Award – KSA 2025Winner: Muzzafar Dar🏆 Distinguished Woman in Renewable Energy Award – KSA 2025Winner: Amal Abdulaziz🏆 Distinguished Young Talent Award – KSA 2025Winner: Alwaleed Alrayani🏆 Distinguished Researcher Award – KSA 2025Winner: Mohamed Abdelaziz Mohamed EltawilTechnology Leadership Awards:🏆 PV Module Technology Leader Award – KSA 2025Winner: JinkoSolar🏆 PV Tracker Technology Leader Award – KSA 2025Winner: PV Hardware Solutions🏆 RE Digital Technology Provider Leader Award – KSA 2025Winner: OptimalPV🏆 PV Growth Driver - C&I - KSA 2025Winner: JA Solar🏆 PV Growth Driver - Utility-Scale - KSA 2025Winner: Trina Solar🏆 EV Charger Technology Leader Award - KSA 2025Winner: Schneider ElectricLocal Ecosystem Awards:🏆 National Solar Distributor Award - KSA 2025Winner: ESHRAQ Solar🏆 Premium C&I Developer Award - KSA 2025Winner: The National Energy Services Company (Tarshid)🏆 Premium C&I EPC Award - KSA 2025Winner: Electric House SystemsThese awards highlight the exceptional individuals and corporations driving the Kingdom’s transition towards a more sustainable energy future. Solarabic congratulates all the winners for their hard work, dedication, and contributions to the industry.The Solarabic KSA Awards 2025 were presented during a special ceremony at Sunrise Arabia, one of the leading events in the renewable energy sector. The event brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to discuss the future of clean energy in the region.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.