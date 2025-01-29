Submit Release
Berlin Barracks/ Disorderly Conduct

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#:25A3000576

TROOPER: David Lambert                                

STATION: VSP-Berlin                    

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 01/27/2025 at 2235 hours

LOCATION: Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Steven Byrd                       

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

             

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a report of a male chasing someone around with a pipe-wrench in the parking lot of Crossroads Beverage and Deli in Waterbury. Upon arrival to the area, Troopers located the male and identified him as Steven Byrd. Subsequent investigation indicated Bryd had not assaulted anyone with what turned out to be a pair of bolt cutters; however, he had acted in a violent, threatening manner. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks. He was later issued a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior, Criminal Division for the charge of Disorderly Conduct. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 02/13/2025 at 0830 hours 

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

(802)229-9191

 

Legal Disclaimer:

