Berlin Barracks/ Disorderly Conduct

CASE#:25A3000576

TROOPER: David Lambert

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 01/27/2025 at 2235 hours

LOCATION: Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Steven Byrd

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a report of a male chasing someone around with a pipe-wrench in the parking lot of Crossroads Beverage and Deli in Waterbury. Upon arrival to the area, Troopers located the male and identified him as Steven Byrd. Subsequent investigation indicated Bryd had not assaulted anyone with what turned out to be a pair of bolt cutters; however, he had acted in a violent, threatening manner. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks. He was later issued a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior, Criminal Division for the charge of Disorderly Conduct.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 02/13/2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

