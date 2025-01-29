Berlin Barracks/ Disorderly Conduct
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:25A3000576
TROOPER: David Lambert
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 01/27/2025 at 2235 hours
LOCATION: Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Steven Byrd
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a report of a male chasing someone around with a pipe-wrench in the parking lot of Crossroads Beverage and Deli in Waterbury. Upon arrival to the area, Troopers located the male and identified him as Steven Byrd. Subsequent investigation indicated Bryd had not assaulted anyone with what turned out to be a pair of bolt cutters; however, he had acted in a violent, threatening manner. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks. He was later issued a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior, Criminal Division for the charge of Disorderly Conduct.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 02/13/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
(802)229-9191
