STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police investigates suspicious death in Barre

BARRE, Vermont (Friday, April 25, 2025) — The Vermont State Police has taken the lead role in investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday evening, April 24, 2025, in Barre City following the death of the victim Friday morning.

The victim is a 45-year-old man from Barre. He was shot once in the abdomen at about 5:25 p.m. Thursday inside a home at 879 N. Main St. First responders brought the victim to Central Vermont Medical Center and later transferred him to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, where he died at about 4 a.m. Friday. His name is being withheld at this time pending notification of relatives.

An autopsy was completed Friday afternoon at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington. The cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and the manner of death is pending.

During the initial investigation, police detained Donna Robinson, 43, of the town of Washington. She has since been arrested on charges of burglary, simple assault, two counts of possessing a firearm as a prohibited person, and being a habitual offender. Robinson was ordered jailed without bail and is due to be arraigned at 12:30 p.m. Monday, April 28, 2025, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Barre.

Initial investigation indicates this was an isolated event involving parties who were acquainted with one another, and there is no generalized threat to the community.

The Vermont State Police is working closely with the Washington County State’s Attorney’s Office as the case proceeds. Assisting law-enforcement agencies include the police departments from Barre City, Barre Town, Berlin and Montpelier, and the Washington County Sheriff's Department.

Vermont State Police assets involved in this investigation include detectives with the Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the Crime Scene Search Team, Victim Services Unit and Field Force Division.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Berlin at 802-229-9191. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No other details are available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Robinson’s arraignment. VSP will provide updates as the investigation evolves.

- 30 -