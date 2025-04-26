Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks/ Unlawful Trespass, Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 25A2002837

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman                       

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME:  04/25/2025 at 2246 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1561 Skunk Hill Rd, Georgia VT

 

VIOLATIONS: 

Unlawful Trespass

Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Joshua Maple                                       

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On April 25th, 2025 at approximately 2015 hours, Vermont State Police received a 911 call from the residence of 1561 Skunk Hill Rd in the town of Georgia. As a result of the investigation, Joshua Maple (34) was issued a no trespass order for the residence and ordered to leave the residence. At 2246 hours, a second 911 call was received that Maple had gone back to the residence as well as caused property damage. Maple was shortly located, taken into custody, and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing.  

 

Maple was later released with a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above offenses.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/27/2025 at 0830 hours          

COURT:  Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Charlotte Hartman (232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Charlotte.hartman@vermont.gov

 

Legal Disclaimer:

