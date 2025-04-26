St. Albans Barracks/ Unlawful Trespass, Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 25A2002837
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 04/25/2025 at 2246 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 1561 Skunk Hill Rd, Georgia VT
VIOLATIONS:
Unlawful Trespass
Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Joshua Maple
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 25th, 2025 at approximately 2015 hours, Vermont State Police received a 911 call from the residence of 1561 Skunk Hill Rd in the town of Georgia. As a result of the investigation, Joshua Maple (34) was issued a no trespass order for the residence and ordered to leave the residence. At 2246 hours, a second 911 call was received that Maple had gone back to the residence as well as caused property damage. Maple was shortly located, taken into custody, and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing.
Maple was later released with a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above offenses.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/27/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Charlotte Hartman (232)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
(802)524-5993
