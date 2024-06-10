The five-continent runner, Wataru Iino started 12000km run in South America
A running journey from Colombia to Argentina in South America has just begun, as his 2nd stage of his 100,000 Km running project in the world.KOTO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World-class ultrarunner Wataru Iino has arrived in Colombia, South America.
Wataru Iino is a world-class ultrarunner born in Japan who has achieved brilliant results in long-distance races around the world. He is currently undertaking the 'Trans Atlas Running' project, where he aims to run across all five continents on his own legs, with the total distance expected to exceed 100,000 km upon completion.
On 9 June 2024, Wataru started the second stage of this project, running 12,000 km from Colombia to Argentina in South America. His first stage began in Alaska, in the Arctic Circle, in June 2023, and he completed the 14,000 km to Panama in Central America in about eight months. Throughout this trip, he also plans to interact with many members of the local running community and looks forward to meeting many of them.
At Cartagena, Colombia, the start of the second stage on the Caribbean Sea, Wataru said 'In the second stage, South America is 2,000 km shorter than North America. However, there are many mountains over 4,000 meters, which makes me uncertain if I can keep running an average of 70 km every day. I will do my best.'
'I also look forward to new and unique encounters with special local people and wildlife, known as “ichigo-ichie” in Japanese. I would like to share them with you all through my social media. Vamos!'
To undertake this project, he has conducted several crowdfunding campaigns in Japan. This second stage also began with crowdfunding completed in Japan, but the trip is not yet fully funded. With his departure from Colombia, he has launched a new crowdfunding campaign to continue his journey with support from the people he will meet in South America and his supporters around the world. https://makeachamp.com/wataruiino/41344/ He hopes that the support of many will help him continue this journey.
<Profile of Wataru Iino>
An ultrarunner who continues to take on the challenge of extreme long-distance running on the world stage. He is a unique runner in that he started running as a working adult. While stationed in Germany as an automobile design engineer, he began training in earnest and discovered the joy of running, which led him to become an athlete.
He has achieved brilliant results mainly in ultra races overseas and has been ranked as the world's number one runner many times. He is one of Japan's leading athletes, attracting the attention of many media outlets.
For the detail please see https://tabirun.run/world/en/
<About Trans Atlas Running>
Trans Atlas Running is a project where ultra-runner Wataru Iino aims to run across all five continents solely on foot. The project encapsulates Iino's desire to "take on adventures no one else can, challenge human limits, and share the views experienced by running with many people."
The progress of the project is primarily shared via the official Instagram and other social media platforms. Additionally, GPS tracking is made public on the website, https://tabirun.run/world/, which has led many people to visit Iino during his journey.
Wataru and members of the Trans Atlas Running project support team welcome interviews from all types of local media and organisations. Please feel free to contact us for more information.
