HIS Hawaii Launches 'Mālama Station' as a Hub for Promoting Regenerative Tourism in Hawaii

Mālama Station Beach clean-up kit rental Qurator Honoring Hawaiʻi

Extension of Partnership Agreement with the Hawaiʻi Tourism Japan to Promote "Mālama Hawaiʻi"

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (“HIS”), headquarters of Hawaii HIS Corporation (“HIS Hawaii”) has concluded an extension of term for Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hawaii Tourism Japan (“HTJ”) to promote responsible tourism through “Mālama Hawai‘i”. In accordance with this MoU, HIS Hawaii will launch “Mālama Station” at LeaLea Lounge to further regenerative tourism.HIS and HTJ have entered into an MoU in September 2022 to promote “Mālama Hawai‘i” in the efforts of conserving the nature and cultural perpetuity, advancing regenerative tourism, where the local community and tourists create a sustainable community together. We have engaged in “Mālama Hawai‘i” initiatives which includes introducing and implementing educational programs for employees, and organizing events at the LeaLea Lounge in collaboration with ”The Genki Ala Wai Project”, a local NPO aiming to improve the water quality in the Ala Wai Canal, where we tossed about 3,000 mud balls with our customers to digest sludge.◆ The Opening of Malama StationIn accordance with this MoU, HIS Hawaii will open a “Mālama Station” on November 1 at the LeaLea Lounge, which is Hawaii’s first HTJ certified satellite office. This station will provide a showcase to help tourists learn about Hawaii’s nature conservation, cultural perpetuity, and the local community. Furthermore, in the effort of inspiring our visitors to “Mālama Hawai‘i”, we will launch 4 campaigns below from November 1, 2024 to February 28, 2025.1. Lend out beach clean kit free of charge to offer tourists to opportunities of collecting microplastics that are damaging the islands’ beaches. LeaLea Trolley 1 Day pass* will be offered to the ones, who present microplastics at the Mālama Station.*”Mālama Hawai‘i” item will be offered to those, who already have the pass.2. Install pump bottles of reef safe sunscreen at the Malama Station for tourists. Give back to the local community by adopting Hawaii made product.3. Offer tourists discounts on local partners’ tour products including dolphin and sea turtle watching tours and beach kayak tours, and a picture book will be gifted to the tour participants to learn about environment issues. 5% of the sales will be given back to each tour operator as a support.4. Give 50% discount for “Waikiki Walk with Aloha”, a new “Mālama Hawai‘i“ tour to those who present non-plastic items (Reusable shopping bag, Water bottle, Straw, Chopsticks).Mālama StationOpen hours: 13:00 - 18:00, EverydayLocation: 2201 Kalakaua Avenue, Honolulu (Royal Hawaiian Center, Building B Level 3)◆ Earned Qurator Honoring Hawaiʻi CertificationHIS Hawaii is also pleased to announce that we have earned Qurator Honored Status and all the badges of six categories of criteria (Environment, Cultural Support, Equity, Safety, Community, and Guest Experience) from the Qurator certification program hosted by Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority.As a leading travel company based in Hawaii, it is our mission to promote responsible tourism through “Mālama Hawai‘i” and furthermore, contribute to advancing with regenerative tourism. We joined this program in the hopes that it would give our employees, partners, and our customers confidence in what we have achieved, what we are implementing, and what we are envisioning to give back to our beautiful islands as a whole.◆ About Hawaii HIS CorporationSince its establishment in 1991, HIS Hawaii has been committed to providing visitors with the opportunity to experience and enjoy all that Hawaiʻi has to offer, from its natural beauty, to its rich culture, history, and beyond. In cooperation with Hawaii Tourism Japan and local organizations, we promote responsible tourism through “Mālama Hawaiʻi” and furthermore, contribute to advancing with regenerative tourism. In addition to providing the most up-to-date local information through our LeaLea magazine, LeaLea Web, LeaLea Hawaii TV, and each social media platform, HIS Hawaii remains committed to contributing to the local community. Along with our amazing local business partners, we will continue to share the spirit of aloha with the world, through our English tour activities LeaLea Tours, Ala Moana Branch introducing Japanese regional products, and package tours to Japan and other parts of Asia, Real Estate services Hawaii Square, and more.• Corporate Website https://www.his-hawaii.com/en/ • Travel Website https://hishawaii.net/ • Official Website https://www.lealeaweb.com/ Image download

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.