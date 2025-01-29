Submit Release
St Albans Barracks / Crash I 89 S MM 111.6

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 25A2000694 / 25A2000695

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Emerson

STATION: St Albans                                        

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 01/28/2025 @ 1655 Hours

STREET: I 89 S

TOWN: Georgia

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 111.6

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Pamela McKenzie

AGE: 63

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT


VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Dennis Schut

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT


VEHILE #3

OPERATOR: Jonathan Bowser

AGE: 44

SEAT BELT: Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT


VEHICLE #4

OPERATOR: Shuaib Mohamud

AGE: 21

SEAT BELT: Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT


VEHICLE #5

OPERATOR: St Albans Fire Department

AGE: NA

SEAT BELT: NA

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans

 


INJURIES: Multiple, Suspected Minor Injuries

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received multiple reports of a two car crash located on Interstate 89 Southbound near mile marker 111.6 in the town of Georgia, VT. After the arrival of the St Albans Fire Department a secondary crash occurred when a vehicle collided with a fire truck that was stationary on scene.  Troopers responded and identified the operators as listed above. Multiple individuals were transported to Northwestern Medical Center in St Albans, VT for injuries they had sustained in result to both incidents. Both lanes of Interstate 89 Southbound were temporarily closed down for approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes while the scene was being cleared.

 

COURT ACTION: N

COURT: NA

COURT DATE/TIME: NA

MUG SHOT: N




Trooper Benjamin Emerson

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05468

(802) 917-1819

 

