St Albans Barracks / Crash I 89 S MM 111.6
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A2000694 / 25A2000695
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Emerson
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 01/28/2025 @ 1655 Hours
STREET: I 89 S
TOWN: Georgia
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 111.6
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Pamela McKenzie
AGE: 63
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Dennis Schut
AGE: 30
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
VEHILE #3
OPERATOR: Jonathan Bowser
AGE: 44
SEAT BELT: Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
VEHICLE #4
OPERATOR: Shuaib Mohamud
AGE: 21
SEAT BELT: Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT
VEHICLE #5
OPERATOR: St Albans Fire Department
AGE: NA
SEAT BELT: NA
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans
INJURIES: Multiple, Suspected Minor Injuries
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received multiple reports of a two car crash located on Interstate 89 Southbound near mile marker 111.6 in the town of Georgia, VT. After the arrival of the St Albans Fire Department a secondary crash occurred when a vehicle collided with a fire truck that was stationary on scene. Troopers responded and identified the operators as listed above. Multiple individuals were transported to Northwestern Medical Center in St Albans, VT for injuries they had sustained in result to both incidents. Both lanes of Interstate 89 Southbound were temporarily closed down for approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes while the scene was being cleared.
COURT ACTION: N
COURT: NA
COURT DATE/TIME: NA
MUG SHOT: N
Trooper Benjamin Emerson
Vermont State Police – St. Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05468
(802) 917-1819
