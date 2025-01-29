St Albans Barracks / Crash I 89 S MM 111.6

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH CASE#: 25A2000694 / 25A2000695 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Emerson STATION: St Albans CONTACT#: 802-524-5993 DATE/TIME: 01/28/2025 @ 1655 Hours STREET: I 89 S TOWN: Georgia INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 111.6 WEATHER: Clear ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Pamela McKenzie AGE: 63 SEAT BELT? Y CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

VEHICLE #2 OPERATOR: Dennis Schut AGE: 30 SEAT BELT? Y CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

VEHILE #3 OPERATOR: Jonathan Bowser AGE: 44 SEAT BELT: Y CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

VEHICLE #4 OPERATOR: Shuaib Mohamud AGE: 21 SEAT BELT: Y CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT

VEHICLE #5 OPERATOR: St Albans Fire Department AGE: NA SEAT BELT: NA CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans

INJURIES: Multiple, Suspected Minor Injuries SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received multiple reports of a two car crash located on Interstate 89 Southbound near mile marker 111.6 in the town of Georgia, VT. After the arrival of the St Albans Fire Department a secondary crash occurred when a vehicle collided with a fire truck that was stationary on scene. Troopers responded and identified the operators as listed above. Multiple individuals were transported to Northwestern Medical Center in St Albans, VT for injuries they had sustained in result to both incidents. Both lanes of Interstate 89 Southbound were temporarily closed down for approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes while the scene was being cleared. COURT ACTION: N COURT: NA COURT DATE/TIME: NA MUG SHOT: N





Trooper Benjamin Emerson Vermont State Police – St. Albans 140 Fisher Pond Road St. Albans, VT 05468 (802) 917-1819

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.