RiverCity Rock Star Academy Named NAMM Top 100 Dealer for Second Year

RiverCity Rock Star Academy wins NAMM Top 100 Dealer for 2nd year, honoring excellence in retail, customer service, and community impact

Our goal is to make music accessible to everyone, regardless of where they start. Seeing students discover their potential and pursue their dreams is incredibly rewarding.” — Karen Green

SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the second consecutive year, RiverCity Rock Star Academy & Music Store has been named a NAMM Top 100 Dealer, a prestigious honor recognizing the world’s best music retailers. Presented by the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM), this award celebrates excellence in customer service, retail innovation, and community engagement.Retail Excellence That InspiresDan Miles, Retail Manager says RiverCity Rock Star Academy is more than just a music store—it’s a welcoming space where musicians of all skill levels can explore, create, and grow. The store features top-brand instruments, including PRS Guitars, Orange Amplifiers, Music Man, and Korg USA, paired with a relaxed and inviting atmosphere that encourages exploration. With expert staff and professional repair services, RiverCity supports musicians at every stage of their journey.“We are honored to receive this recognition for a second year,” said Mark Green, owner of RiverCity Rock Star Academy. “Our focus has always been on creating a space where musicians feel supported and inspired, and this award reflects the dedication of our entire team.”Building Musicians, Not Just CustomersAt its heart, RiverCity is a place where musicians are made. Since its founding in 2015, the academy has welcomed students of all ages and abilities, from beginners learning their first notes to aspiring professionals. Through performance-based classes, workshops, and lessons, RiverCity has helped students develop their skills, confidence, and passion for music. The results speak for themselves: Many RiverCity students have gone on to earn college scholarships, form bands, record music, and pursue professional careers in the industry. Workshops in songwriting, live sound, and music production provide real-world experience, while diverse classes in genres such as jazz, heavy metal, and country music cater to all musical interests.“Our goal is to make music accessible to everyone, regardless of where they start,” said Karen Green, co-owner. “It’s incredibly rewarding to see students discover their potential and pursue their dreams.”A Commitment to CommunityRiverCity’s contributions extend far beyond its doors. As the driving force behind Make Music Salem, Oregon’s largest free music festival , RiverCity brings together musicians and audiences to celebrate creativity and connection. In 2024, the festival featured over 270 performances across 50+ venues, showcasing the diverse talents of the Salem community.The academy’s leadership in organizing this signature event, as well as its ongoing support for local musicians and cultural initiatives, earned RiverCity recognition from the City of Salem. The Al Loucks Business–Government Partnership Award celebrated the academy’s contributions to creativity and cultural enrichment and partnerships with community businesses, while the Salem Spirit Award highlighted its efforts to build a stronger, more connected community.Resilience and Vision for the FutureRiverCity’s journey has been one of resilience and growth. After overcoming a devastating fire in 2021, the academy rebuilt stronger than ever, continuing to innovate and expand its offerings. Today, it stands as a vital part of Salem’s music scene, combining retail excellence, music education, and community leadership.“This award is not just a recognition of what we’ve accomplished, but a reflection of the incredible support we’ve received from our community,” Mark Green added. “We’re proud to be part of something bigger—a shared love for music that brings people together.”About RiverCity Rock Star AcademyRiverCity Rock Star Academy & Music Store is a community-focused, family-owned music hub in Salem, Oregon. Combining top-tier retail offerings, innovative music education programs, and deep community involvement, RiverCity empowers musicians of all ages to pursue their passions.About The NAMM ShowThe NAMM Show is the global gathering of music, sound, and event technology industries. The annual Top 100 Dealer Awards celebrate retailers who demonstrate excellence in innovation, customer service, and community engagement.

