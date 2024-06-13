Salem Readies for Make Music Salem 2024: Over 190 Bands to Perform on June 21st
Make Music Salem 2024: Oregon's largest free music festival with 190+ bands at 50+ venues on Friday, June 21st, celebrating music and community.
There's something magical about Make Music Salem. It brings people together in a way that only music can. We're excited to welcome everyone to celebrate the first full day of summer with us.”SALEM, OR, US, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The countdown to Make Music Salem 2024 is on. With just one week to go, the community is invited to join on Friday, June 21st, for a day filled with music, community, and celebration. This year marks the ninth annual event and is expected to be the biggest year ever. Over 190 bands and performers are slated to perform at over 50 venues all around the city on the first full day of summer. Musicians, venues, sponsors, volunteers, and music lovers will enjoy a day filled wth music all around the city as Salem represents international Make Music Day or Fête de la Musique. This years event will once again set a new record as Oregon and the West Coast largest free music festival. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to get involved and contribute to making this the best Make Music Salem yet. Participation in performing, hosting, or simply enjoying the music is key to the event’s success.
— Alex Hussey - Volunteer
Event Highlights:
Over 240 Registered Performances: A diverse range of music from genres including Americana, Latin, pop, jazz, funk, rock, blues, country, hip-hop, gospel, indie-rock, experimental, electronic, bluegrass, soul, classical, world, choral, musical theater, singer-songwriter, Celtic, and more.
50+ Venues Across Salem: Performances will take place in various locations, from sidewalks to parks and alleyways to local businesses, creating a vibrant, city-wide musical experience.
Special Events: RiverCity Rock Star Academy will lead various mass appeal music education events for kids and adults throughout the day. From 10 am to 5 pm, participate in the interactive Found Sound experience, featuring unique percussion instruments for all to try. At 1:45 pm, join the fun at their bucket drumming event next to the Historic Grand Theatre. Over at Durban Alley near the Reed Opera House, RiverCity's master ukulele instructor Dan Miles will conduct a free group ukulele lesson at 1 pm. Later, at 4:30 pm, the Hohner Harmonica Company will provide free harmonicas to participants, followed by a group jam session with harmonica master teacher Chris Estes. Throughout the day, there will be kazoo giveaways, and a roving pop-up street shower karaoke will move around downtown. Special appearances by the famous Unipiper and the Portland Samba Band are planned for later in the day. The evening will conclude with a silent disco at Riverfront Park near the Gerry Frank-Salem Rotary Amphitheater from 7 pm to midnight, sponsored by To The Ceiling Entertainment group.
Gerry Frank Amphitheater: This venue will feature a wide variety of music, including local bands such as Wild Ire, Boundless Joy, and Giantess. The Oregon Symphony will also present Rose City Brass Quintet. The Salem Orchestra will be performing with Salem rock band Sunset Bends to combine classic rock songs with classical instruments. In between music, check out the food at Riverfront Park provided by local food trucks. And if you get thirsty, grab a drink from Santiam Brewing, which will be serving alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, including Make Music Salem’s “The Beat Gose On,” the official beer of Make Music Salem 2024. The Beat Gose On beer will be served throughout the community at restaurants and bars on Make Music Day as well as avaiable for purchase at local stores in the community.
How to Participate:
View the full schedule of events and interactive maps of performance locations.
Follow on social media for the latest updates and share excitement using #MakeMusicSalem.
Make Music Salem 2024 is a free, all-ages event welcoming everyone to celebrate the universal language of music. Over the past nine years, the festival has brought together hundreds of musicians, artists, and community members to create unforgettable moments. Participation is what makes this event a success.
For more information visit https://www.makemusicsalem.org or contact salem@makemusicday.org.
About Make Music Salem: Make Music Salem is a non-profit, volunteer-run organization dedicated to celebrating music and fostering community engagement through free public performances. The event is part of the international Make Music Day, which began in France in 1982 as Fête de la Musique and has since spread worldwide. It is supported by the non-profit Make Music Alliance and celebrated in over 2,000 cities worldwide, including over 150 cities in the United States.
