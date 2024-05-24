Make Music Salem 2024: One Month Countdown to Oregon’s Largest Free Music Festival
Local musicians shine at Make Music Salem! Join us June 21st for Salem’s largest free music festival. #MakeMusicSalem
Make Music Salem 2024: One Month Countdown to Oregon’s Largest Free Music Festival with 150+ bands and 40+ venues on Friday, June 21st.
Make Music Salem is one of the best days of the year in Salem. It is an amazing event that brings our community together through music and showcases everything amazing about Salem.”SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The countdown to Make Music Salem 2024 is on. With just one month to go, the community is invited to join on Friday, June 21st, for a day filled with music, community, and celebration. This year marks the ninth annual event, promising to be bigger and better than ever. Over 150 bands and performers are slated to perform at over 40 venues all around town on the first full day of summer. Musicians, venues, sponsors, volunteers, and music lovers are encouraged to get involved and contribute to making this the best Make Music Salem yet. Participation in performing, hosting, or simply enjoying the music is key to the event’s success.
Event Highlights:
• Over 150 Bands and Performers: A diverse range of music from genres including Americana, Latin, pop, jazz, funk, rock, blues, country, hip-hop, gospel, indie-rock, experimental, electronic, bluegrass, soul, classical, world, choral, musical theater, singer-songwriter, Celtic, and more.
• 40+ Venues Across Salem: Performances will take place in various locations, from sidewalks to parks and alleyways to local businesses, creating a vibrant, city-wide musical experience.
• Special Events: Mass appeal music education events like RiverCity Rock Star Academy’s bucket drumming, found sound alley, harmonica lessons, ukulele lessons and jam sessions, giveaways, and pop-up street shower karaoke. A special appearance by the famous Unipiper and other surprises are planned. The evening will conclude with a silent disco at Riverfront Park's Gerry Frank-Salem Rotary Amphitheater.
Involvement Opportunities:
• Performers: Showcase talent and be part of Salem’s largest music festival. Registration is open until June 1st for inclusion on the official event poster.
• Venues: Host a performance and contribute to the community’s celebration of music.
• Volunteers and Sponsors: Support helps keep this event free for all. Volunteering or sponsoring makes a significant difference.
How to Participate:
• Visit https://www.makemusicsalem.org to register as a performer, venue, volunteer, or sponsor.
• Follow on social media for the latest updates and share excitement using #MakeMusicSalem.
• The full schedule of events and interactive maps of performance locations are available at https://www.makemusicsalem.org/schedule.
Make Music Salem 2024 is a free, all-ages event welcoming everyone to celebrate the universal language of music. Over the past nine years, the festival has brought together hundreds of musicians, artists, and community members to create unforgettable moments. Participation is what makes this event a success.
For more information, to register, or to get involved, visit https://www.makemusicsalem.org or contact salem@makemusicday.org.
About Make Music Salem:
Make Music Salem is a non-profit, volunteer-run organization dedicated to celebrating music and fostering community engagement through free public performances. The event is part of the international Make Music Day, which began in France in 1982 as Fete de la Musique and has since spread worldwide. It is supported by the non-profit Make Music Alliance and celebrated in over 2,000 cities worldwide, including over 150 cities in the United States.
Mark Green
Make Music Salem
Make Music Salem overview