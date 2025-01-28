Submit Release
Senate Bill 78 Printer's Number 0034

PENNSYLVANIA, January 28 - An Act designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 67586, located over the South Branch of Bear Run on State Route 1053 in Banks Township, Indiana County, as the PFC John Tabacsko Memorial Bridge.

