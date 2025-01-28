Senate Bill 78 Printer's Number 0034

PENNSYLVANIA, January 28 - An Act designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 67586, located over the South Branch of Bear Run on State Route 1053 in Banks Township, Indiana County, as the PFC John Tabacsko Memorial Bridge.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.