Senate Bill 518 Printer's Number 0481

PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - Senate Bill 518 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors ROTHMAN, LAUGHLIN, HUTCHINSON, KEEFER Short Title An Act amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in game or wildlife protection, further providing for unlawful activities and for killing game or wildlife to protect person; and, in hunting and furtaking, further providing for investigation and seizure of game or wildlife. Memo Subject Aligning PA Game Code With the 5th Amendment Actions 0481 Referred to GAME AND FISHERIES, March 25, 2025 Reported as committed, April 1, 2025 First consideration, April 1, 2025 Generated 04/01/2025 08:35 PM

