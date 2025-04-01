Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,488 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,020 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 518 Printer's Number 0481

PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - Senate Bill 518

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

ROTHMAN, LAUGHLIN, HUTCHINSON, KEEFER

Short Title

An Act amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in game or wildlife protection, further providing for unlawful activities and for killing game or wildlife to protect person; and, in hunting and furtaking, further providing for investigation and seizure of game or wildlife.

Memo Subject

Aligning PA Game Code With the 5th Amendment

Actions

0481 Referred to GAME AND FISHERIES, March 25, 2025
Reported as committed, April 1, 2025
First consideration, April 1, 2025

Generated 04/01/2025 08:35 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 518 Printer's Number 0481

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more