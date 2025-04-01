Senate Bill 534 Printer's Number 0505

PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - Senate Bill 534 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors J. WARD, ROBINSON, BROOKS, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, KANE, STEFANO, ARGALL, BAKER, SCHWANK, PENNYCUICK, HUTCHINSON Short Title An Act amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in veterans' pensions and benefits, further providing for blind veteran's pension and for amputee and paralyzed veteran's pension. Memo Subject Pension Enhancement for Blind, Amputee and Paralyzed Veterans Actions 0505 Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, March 28, 2025 Reported as committed, April 1, 2025 First consideration, April 1, 2025 Generated 04/01/2025 08:35 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.