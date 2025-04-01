Senate Bill 534 Printer's Number 0505
PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - Senate Bill 534
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
J. WARD, ROBINSON, BROOKS, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, KANE, STEFANO, ARGALL, BAKER, SCHWANK, PENNYCUICK, HUTCHINSON
Short Title
An Act amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in veterans' pensions and benefits, further providing for blind veteran's pension and for amputee and paralyzed veteran's pension.
Memo Subject
Pension Enhancement for Blind, Amputee and Paralyzed Veterans
Actions
|0505
|Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, March 28, 2025
|Reported as committed, April 1, 2025
|First consideration, April 1, 2025
Generated 04/01/2025 08:35 PM
