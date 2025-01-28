MPD Makes Second Arrest in Northeast Homicide
The Metropolitan Police Department announces a second arrest has been made in a fatal shooting in Northeast.
On Monday, September 2, 2024, at approximately 1:19 a.m., officers responded to a call for the sound of gunshots in the 2800 block of 7th Street, Northeast. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from gunshot wound injuries. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
The decedent has been identified as 46-year-old Townsend Reginald Sowell, of Northeast.
On Friday, January 24, 2025, members of the Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 29-year-old Rogea Murray, of Northeast, DC. Mr. Murray was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant with First Degree Murder while Armed.
Previously, on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested a 32-year-old male, of Temple Hills, Maryland. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premediated).
CCN: 24135060
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.