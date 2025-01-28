MPD Makes Second Arrest in Northeast Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces a second arrest has been made in a fatal shooting in Northeast.

On Monday, September 2, 2024, at approximately 1:19 a.m., officers responded to a call for the sound of gunshots in the 2800 block of 7th Street, Northeast. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from gunshot wound injuries. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The decedent has been identified as 46-year-old Townsend Reginald Sowell, of Northeast.

On Friday, January 24, 2025, members of the Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 29-year-old Rogea Murray, of Northeast, DC. Mr. Murray was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant with First Degree Murder while Armed.

Previously, on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested a 32-year-old male, of Temple Hills, Maryland. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premediated).

CCN: 24135060

