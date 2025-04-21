Officers Track Capitol Hill Robbery Suspects with Stolen iPhone; Two Juveniles Arrested

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of two juveniles in an armed robbery in Capitol Hill.

On Sunday, April 20, 2025, at approximately 9:00 p.m., First District officers responded to the report of an armed robbery in the 100 block of 4th Street, Southeast. The suspects approached the victim, brandished a handgun, and began demanding property from the victim. The suspects fled the scene on foot with the victim’s property, including an iPhone.

With permission from the victim, officers on scene began tracking the stolen iPhone. The location of the iPhone and the lookout of the suspects was shared with other officers canvassing the area. A short time later, officers located and arrested two juveniles who matched the description of the suspects. During a search of the two juveniles, the victim’s property was located and recovered.

As a result of the officers’ swift actions and the detective’s investigation, a 15-year-old male and a 15-year-old female, both of Southeast, D.C. were charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

