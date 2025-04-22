Submit Release
MPD Searching for Suspect in Minnesota Avenue Armed Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an armed carjacking that occurred in Northeast.

Monday, March 10, 2025, at approximately 12:25 a.m., the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and ordered the victim to exit the vehicle. The suspects took property from the victim and then fled in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered.

One of the suspects was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25034288

