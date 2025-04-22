MPD Arrests Suspect in 7th Street Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a shooting that occurred in Northwest.

On Saturday, March 29, 2025, at approximately 10:13 p.m., Third District officers responded to the 1200 block of 7th Street, Northwest, for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a teenage male, conscious and breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

On Monday, April 21, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 15-year-old male of Northeast, D.C. was arrested and charged with Assault With Intent To Kill (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25045593

