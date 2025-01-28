MPD Searching for Northeast Armed Robbery Suspect and Vehicle

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a suspect and a vehicle in an armed robbery that occurred in Northeast, DC.

On Sunday, January 26, 2025, at approximately 1:15 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 400 block of 11th Street, Northeast. The suspect then brandished a handgun, took the victim’s property, and fled the scene.

The suspect and the suspect’s vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos:

Anyone who can identify this suspect and/or this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25012260

