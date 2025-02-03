Sharon M. Weinstein and Dina Readinger Receive International Recognition Through the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®

"Healing Healthcare: Evidence-Based Strategies to Mend Our Broken System" by Sharon M. Weinstein and Dina Readinger "Healing Healthcare: Evidence-Based Strategies to Mend Our Broken System" by Sharon M. Weinstein and Dina Readinger Author Sharon M. Weinstein 2025 Independent Press Award Winner Author Dina Readinger, BS, EMBA, CNMT

HERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD, one of the most prestigious book award programs globally for independent authors, publishers, and illustrators, recognized "Healing Healthcare: Evidence-Based Strategies to Mend Our Broken System" by Sharon M. Weinstein and Dina Readinger as the Health & Fitness category winner.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected IPA Award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence.“This is a beacon of hope for our ailing healthcare system! 'Healing Healthcare' unveils the urgent necessity of prioritizing workforce well-being. Going beyond patient care, it celebrates the fortitude of frontline caregivers, spotlighting nurses. Drawing from diverse voices, it provides actionable strategies and compelling narratives, paving the way for a genuinely healed and resilient healthcare landscape. This is an excellent evidence-based approach to solving an important issue.”—Dr. Richard A. Chaifetz, founder, chair, and CEO of ComPsych"Healing Healthcare" is a poignant exploration of the intricate challenges within the healthcare landscape post-pandemic and solutions for change. Faced with shortages and systemic upheavals, the healthcare system currently teeters on the brink of collapse, prompting responses from a respected group of healthcare professionals who each spotlight evidence-based strategies for recovery. With a diverse set of contributors from academia, practice, and the community, "Healing Healthcare" is a collaborative effort that serves as a beacon of hope, paving the way for a truly healed and resilient healthcare ecosystem.At its core, "Healing Healthcare" amplifies the voices of nurse leaders. This book is filled with the solutions, action steps, and strategies to fix our broken healthcare system, divided into three distinct sections: Workforce, Well-Being, and Wisdom.Contributors to the Workforce section tackle issues of inequities, incivility, and generational needs, emphasizing the crucial requirement for emotional safety.Nurses need work settings that promote well-being and meet their needs for a wellness culture, as is explored and made clear in the Well-Being section.Wisdom moves us beyond common discussions on maximizing patient value as contributors explore education, cultural misalignments, lack of recognition, and uncertainty, providing a nuanced understanding of the challenges faced by healthcare professionals and our next chapter in the healthcare reform space."Healing Healthcare" is for the leader who wants to make an immediate impact. This book is a must-read for healthcare professionals, packed with vetted ideas for change.In 2025, the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD saw participation from journalists, well established authors, and small, medium and large publishers across the globe, including those residing in Australia, Canada, Dominican Republic, France, Germany, India, Hong Kong, Japan, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, Spain, United Kingdom, and the United States.Winners were chosen from publishers such as Amplify Publishing Group, Black Rose Writing, Blackstone Publishing, BookBaby, Calumet Editions, Globe Pequot, Finishing Line Press, Gatekeepers Press, Hachette Go (Blanco of Grand Central Publishing), HarperCollins Leadership, Ideapress Publishing, IVP Kids, Koehler Books, Mad Cave Studios, North Dakota State University Press, Oceanview, Publishing Old Stone Press, Pegasus Books, Post Hill Press, Red T Kid's Media, Rowman & Littlefield, She Writes Press, University of California Press, and University of Georgia Press.“The 2025 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD awardees included the excellence and diversity of global independent publishing,” said Gabrielle Olczak, IPA President and Award Sponsor. "There is no stopping independent publishing. It provides unparalleled content and quality to consumers worldwide and we are excited to showcase this year's honorees to the world.”For more information please visit independentpressaward.com; and to see this year's list of IPA Winners, please visit: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2025winners Please visit the publisher’s website to order a copy today: https://amplifypublishinggroup.com/product/nonfiction/industries/healthcare-and-medical/healing-healthcare/ About Sharon M. Weinstein, MS, CRNI-R️, FACW, FAAN, CVP, CSPCertified Speaking Professional, Certified Business Coach, CEO and Healthcare Strategy ConsultantSharon M. Weinstein, MS, RN, CRNI-R, CSP, FACW, FAAN, brings an impressive four decades of senior executive, clinical, and academic experience to the forefront. As the coauthor with Dina Readinger of Think Differently: 18 Strategies to Fix Broken Thinking, she has written twenty-two books and over 160 peer-reviewed manuscripts. A TEDx Montreal Women presenter, Sharon is also a fellow of the American Academy of Nursing. Her extensive work has transcended borders, fostering inclusive cultures of collaboration in the public and private sectors, both nationally and internationally. Her body of work reflects a lifelong commitment to partnering with organizations that want to create a strong workforce, boost workplace engagement, and prioritize staff well-being. Sharon operates as a partner in Design Think LLC.About Dina Readinger, BS, EMBA, CNMTCertified Team Business Coach and Woman’s Leadership Coach for Business SuccessWith a career spanning four decades in healthcare, pharmaceutical, and biotech, Dina Readinger, BS, EMBA, has emerged as a pioneering force behind the creation of Diagnostic Design Thinking. Following her exit from the corporate world in 2015, she has coached hundreds of women executives around the world, introducing them to innovative leadership strategies grounded in Diagnostic Design Thinking. Dina collaborates with CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and HR directors, providing expertise in retention strategies, leadership development, and team performance optimization. Beyond her coaching role, Dina is a distinguished speaker, consultant, certified coach, franchise owner, and coauthor with Sharon Weinstein of Think Differently: 18 Strategies to Fix Broken Thinking. Dina operates as a partner in Design Think LLC.---The Independent Press Award is announced every spring and is open to independent authors and publishers.The fall book competition, NYC Big Book Award, https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/ allows all authors, publishers, and includes submissions from the big five publishers.Join us for the Awards Dinner on May 3rd, and at the BookCAMP event, May 2 - 4, 2025, https://www.independentpressaward.com/ipabookcamp

