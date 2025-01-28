Texas Dominates Nation In Job Creation For Third Year In A Row

TEXAS, January 28 - January 28, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today touted Texas as America's undisputed jobs leader for the third year in a row, with more jobs added in Texas in 2024 than in any other state. Jobs data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) confirms Texas added the most jobs in the nation from December 2023 to December 2024 with a gain of 284,200 nonfarm jobs, significantly ahead of all other states.

“Texas is America’s undisputed jobs leader,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas offers businesses the freedom to succeed and hardworking Texans the tools to prosper. As a result, more Texans are working than ever before in the history of our great state. By unleashing the power of entrepreneurs and innovators and investing in education excellence and career training, we will remain the national leader in job creation and fuel America’s jobs engine. Working with the Texas Legislature this session, we will continue this blueprint for our future and build an even stronger Texas for all.”

On Friday, Governor Abbott celebrated 2024 as a year of record-shattering highs for total Texas jobs, the number of Texans working, and the size of the Texas labor force.