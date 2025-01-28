Submit Release
Statement on arbitrary detentions of UN personnel in Yemen

SWEDEN, January 28 - Sweden reiterates the demand by the UN Secretary‑General for the immediate and unconditional release of all personnel from the UN, international and national non‑governmental organizations, and diplomatic missions, including those detained in 2021, 2023, and 2024. The continued arbitrary detention of aid workers is unacceptable and negatively impacts the ability to deliver life‑saving humanitarian aid in Yemen. 

Sweden calls on the Houthis to act in the best interest of the Yemeni people and underscores the obligations of all parties to armed conflict under international humanitarian law to allow and facilitate rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian assistance, as well as to ensure the safety and security of humanitarian personnel. 

