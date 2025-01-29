Submit Release
Study: Dementia cases estimated to double by 2060

Dementia cases in the U.S. are expected to double by 2060, reaching 1 million new cases per year, according to a study released Jan. 13 by NYU Langone Health. The study found that the risk of developing dementia any time after age 55 is 42%, more than double the risk reported in prior studies. The study authors attributed previous underestimates of dementia risk to unreliable documentation in health records and on death certificates, minimal surveillance of early-stage dementia cases and underreporting of cases by race. 

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


